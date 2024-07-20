Coonamble teen's chance of a lifetime at prestigious Tamworth music academy

The teenage singer from a much-loved Gamilaraay family band in Central West NSW has been honing his songwriting skills after he earned a once-in-a-lifetime training opportunity.
Travis Jones, 14 years old and known as the youngest member of Coonamble band Castlereagh Connection, has been mixing with some of the greatest young music minds in the country at the CMAA Academy of Country Music in Tamworth.
Travis won the Ros Whitney Scholarship to attend the week-long Junior Course, which runs through to July 20.
Talented young artists hone their musicianship, songwriting, performance, business and media skills, with mentoring from academy staff and professional songwriters.
Travis and his parents join students aged 10 to 18 from around NSW, Queensland, Victoria and New Zealand.
Travis started playing guitar properly when he was 10 but he has been on the stage since the age of four.
Travis said he hoped to make a career out of his music, and would like to go solo.
"I wouldn't mind going solo, to be honest and just make the money off of that and, yeah, just see what happens in the future," Travis told the Daily Liberal.
Travis has learnt a lot at the course - which is taking place at Tamworth's Liberty College - including bolstering his songwriting skills.
"I've learned a lot how to like song-write, yeah, just coming up with ideas for songwriting and I've also learned a lot about my stage presence and, yeah, just getting better at the guitar as well," he said.
Castlereagh Connection is well-known around Coonamble and has even appeared on Channel 7 television show The Voice: Generations.
The band is made up of Travis, who plays rhythm guitar and is the lead singer, his dad David Jones who is the base guitarist, David Junior who is the lead guitarist, and cousin Braydon Dodd on the drums.
Travis's mum, Lisa Jones, said she and Travis's dad had enjoyed learning about the business side of making music, through the course.
"We're learning about all the managing side of things and royalties and copyright and all those fun things, so there's a lot that goes into it. It's a very well constructed program," she said.
The course is known to have boosted the music careers of some of Australia's biggest music stars including Jessica Mauboy, James Johnston, Max Jackson and Melanie Dyer.
Academy Director Lyn Bowtell said the Junior Course highlighted how many talented young artists we have in Australia and New Zealand, and it was a privilege to see them grow during their week at The Academy.
"One of the most special aspects of The Academy Junior Course is that we uncover so many singers, songwriters and musicians who may not have performed in groups before, and they develop their musical skills so much during their time in the course," she said.
"It's extra special to nurture them and their burgeoning careers when they are so young. It's also wonderful seeing them make lifelong friends during the week."
