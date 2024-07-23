Mutton market mixed with larger supplies but still strong

After a month of mutton prices rising the market has been mixed across the state this past week with larger numbers coming through at several selling centres, however agents say things are still looking very positive.
While the NSW Mutton Indicator dropped this week, sitting at 458.70 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) on Tuesday, down 18.5c/kg from one week ago, it is still 115.62c/kg higher than last month.
Spencer and Bennett agent Grant Elwin said at Griffith the mutton market had been very strong with good quality stock coming through.
"We have had a lot of the stock that's coming in for us is in prime condition," he said.
Mr Elwin said demand had been very strong from processors and in the next few weeks larger numbers would be coming through from producers clearing out before spring sales to buy.
"That is generally what happens later in the spring - we get a big runs of mutton suddenly come in."
Whether demand would keep up with the higher supply expected Mr Elwin said was a bit of an unknown.
"The way Victoria is at the moment I think the stock is a bit lighter down that way," he said.
"There's been quite a few Victorian processors chasing our livestock up here.
"I don't think we'll see that at the high that we that we've had but who knows what might happen."
However, Mr Elwin said he still expected the market to be strong.
"If you have got good prime fat mutton I think you're still going to be very strong," he said.
"They are chasing them and there are some good hook prices out for them at the present as well, anywhere from $5 to $5.50."
At Wagga Wagga last Thursday Meat and Livestock Australia reported the sheep market held firm to dearer, with more lines of mutton pushing over the 500c/kg threshold.
MLA said an exporter absent on the lambs was operating on the mutton.
In the Central West MLA reported at Carcoar last Wednesday despite the mixed quality mutton prices rose by $10 to $15 a head, while at Dubbo on Monday mutton numbers were increased and quality mixed which resulted in the market easing by $11 on medium weights and $25 to $30 on heavy weight mutton.
In the north of the state Purtle Plevey Agencies director, Patrick Purtle, Manilla, said the market had seen a "meteoric rise" over the last month with only a small drop at the start of this week.
"You are seeing that tempered a little bit but only the point of $20, after in places a $60 and $70 rise," he said.
"A lot of that mutton was only making $3 to $4 a kilo and this previous week a lot of it was making $5 to $6 a kilo dressed weight.
"Right through which is quite irregular you usually get well paid for that better end of the mutton but even for those plainer sheep I've seen big lists as well in this last fortnight. So it's been really positive."
Mr Purtle said the market was all driven by processors with very few fatteners operating.
He said while mutton numbers had increased there had not been as big of a jump as for the lambs, and whilst still in winter he expected the market to continue to be strong.
"Exporters are obviously doing well with the product and I think that demand will stay there until we see a significant change in supply," he said.
