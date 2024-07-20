Farming country offered with an excellent crop of well advanced barley

Yileena is a 671 hectare (1658 acre) property described as an ideal starter or add-on block.
Presented with an excellent crop of barley that is included in the sale, the property is located 10km north of Ashley and 35km north of Moree.
There is 644ha (1591 acres) of arable country alluvial brown and grey clays.
Yileena has been managed around a cereal/legume cropping program.
This season's Fathom variety barley and was sown at a rate of 60kg/ha with 45kg of MAP, out of faba beans in 2023. Nitrogen is to be applied in crop.
The average annual rainfall is about 550mm (21.6 inches).
Water is also supplied from the Gil Gil capped and pipped scheme, four dams, and a concrete tank and the watering point.
Improvements include a quality boundary fence, steel grain shed with a concrete floor and a old house with power.
Expressions of interest on Yileena close with Moree Real Estate on August 14.
Contact Terry Adams, 0427 525 666, or Paul Kelly, 0428 281 428, Moree Real Estate.
