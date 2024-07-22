The Land
Home/Agribusiness

The Punter: Watching and waiting for the sun to shine

July 22 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 100 largest companies on the ASX have seen their shares rise by around five per cent over the past six months. Picture via Shutterstock
The 100 largest companies on the ASX have seen their shares rise by around five per cent over the past six months. Picture via Shutterstock

Mid-winter is traditionally a dull time for investors in smaller companies but sunshine tends to bring bursts of optimism.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.