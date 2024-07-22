The Punter: Watching and waiting for the sun to shine

Mid-winter is traditionally a dull time for investors in smaller companies but sunshine tends to bring bursts of optimism.
This year the gloom has been compounded by continuing high interest rates which favours the big boys with assured cash flows.
Compulsory super ensures a constant flow of funds which need to earn a return, but these are usually required to invest only in those larger companies with long track records of rising profits and regular dividends.
Small wonder the 100 largest companies on the ASX have seen their shares rise by around five per cent over the past six months, thanks largely to the big banks and financial conglomerates.
Over the past 12 months these moneybags have seen their shares rise on average by 20pc.
That's in sharp contrast to the likes of RLF Agriculture (ASX code RLF), the plant nutrition company, which is trying to raise more than $1 million from its ordinary shareholders.
The offer price is 6 cents, and even though it is offering a free option with every two new shares, the Punter has decided not to buy. You can buy the shares more cheaply in the market. Last time he looked he could buy them for 5.5 cents, but there was so little interest in the shares that he could not sell them for more than 4.2 cents.
RLF's problem is that it has been expanding, notably by taking over LiquaForce in Queensland, but finding the money under the current interest rate policy is not easy.
In the meantime, the Punter will look for a chance to pick up additional shares in safer bets such as olive oil company Cobram Estates (CBO), almond grower Select Harvests (SHV) or Bega Cheese (BGA).
BGA has eased recently, but still sell for more than 40 times earnings and yield less than 2pc in dividends.
Profits will need to keep rising strongly to justify the current price.
