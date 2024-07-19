The Land
Tycolah Vocal tops sale and is bound for Pinnacle Poll Herefords, Forbes

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 19 2024 - 7:00pm
A specialist heifer bull, Tycolah Vocal T067, has topped the Tycolah and The Cottage Poll Hereford and Braford sale at $28,000, with 38 bulls selling at auction to average $10,131 for the Crowley family's Barraba district studs.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

