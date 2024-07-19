Tycolah Vocal tops sale and is bound for Pinnacle Poll Herefords, Forbes

A specialist heifer bull, Tycolah Vocal T067, has topped the Tycolah and The Cottage Poll Hereford and Braford sale at $28,000, with 38 bulls selling at auction to average $10,131 for the Crowley family's Barraba district studs.
The initial clearance of 38 bulls out of the 48 catalogued was soon amended, with four selling after the auction, finalising the day with 42 lots averaging $9642.
The buyers of the top-priced lot were Mark and Jessica Quinn, Pinnacle Poll Hereford stud, Forbes, who said the 27-month-old, weighing 932 kilograms and with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 130 square centimetres would be a highly valued addition to their sire battery.
"We've been looking at different places for a bull that ticks all the boxes for us," Mr Quinn said.
"We looked at him weeks ago, and he was front of mind for us.
"His structural correctness, the way he stands on four good feet and he's very well balanced from his eyes to along his spine, and that's what we look for.
"He's got that punch, got a good EMA and good rib and rump scores," Mr Quinn added.
Vocal T067 was sired by Allendale Bingara K184, which had 16 sons catalogued. Of these, 15 averaged $11,200, and one was passed in at auction.
Its estimated breeding values (EBVs) EBVs included +0.8 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +31, +52, and +66, respectively, and +50 carcase weight (CWT). The bull also scored a +15 for milk EBVs, a +4.4 for EMA and +1.3 for intramuscular fat (IMF).
Two bulls offered early in the catalogue with impressive showring achievements were sons of Koanui Layer P028 (Imp NZ). Both bulls have the same sire, the same sire of the dam and the same sire of the grand dam.
Tycolah Volume T107 sold for $24,000 and was bought by Mills Poll Hereford stud, Peppermill Grove, Victoria. It was judged the reserve junior champion bull at this year's RAS Easter show. Aged 23 months, T107 weighed 946kg and had an EMA of 137sq/cm.
Its EBVs included +7.0 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +47, +86, and +123, respectively, and +76CWT. T107 also scored a +16 for milk EBVs, a +5.2 for EMA and +1.2 for IMF.
Tycolah Viking, T119 was the RAS junior and grand champion whiteface bull and sold for $18,000 to Glenwarrah Pastoral Company, Glenwarrah.
It weighed 972kg, had an EMA of 137sq/cm and was 23 months old. Its EBVs included +5.2 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +41, +69, and +98, respectively, and +76CWT. T119 also scored a +17 for milk EBVs, a +4.8 for EMA and +0.8 for IMF.
Tycolah Validated T040, aged 27 months, weighed 1160kg and had an EMA of 146sq/cm, and was bought for $14,000 online by well-known Droughtmaster breeders Mac and Gayle Shann, Cantaur Park, Clermont, Queensland.
The Shanns bought the $46,000 top-selling bull at the 2022 sale, Tycolah Terry R017, to join with selected Droughtmaster females.
T040's EBVs included +7.8 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +46, +72, and +103, respectively, and +58 CWT. It also scored a +16 for milk EBVs, a +2.2 for EMA and +0.4 for IMF.
The Vearing family's Glen Goulburn Poll Herefords, Epping, Victoria, bought another son of Bingara K184 for $18,000 in Tycolah Volcano T060. It weighed 1078kg, had an EMA of 139sq/cm, and was 27 months old.
Its EBVs included +5.5 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +44, +70, and +96, respectively, and +66CWT. T060 also scored a +11 for milk EBVs, a +3.8 for EMA and +0.3 for IMF.
The Cottage stud's top-priced bull was The Cottage Ta Dah T008, which was bought by Tycolah stud, for $14,000. At 24 months, it weighed 914kg and had an EMA of 134sq/cm.
Its EBVs included +2.5 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +33, +59, and +81, respectively, and +59CWT. T008 also scored a +19 for milk EBVs, a +4.0 for EMA and +0.4 for IMF.
A volume buyer at the sale was Okeview Farms, Scone and Crookwell, with five bulls to $16,000, averaging $12,000.
Brook Pastoral Company, Birdsville, Queensland, was also a volume buyer for the Adria Downs station, with six bulls averaging $5000.
For the first time, Steve and Therese Crowley offered three Braford bulls, which were passed in, but one sold after the auction.
Nutrien Ag Solutions was the selling agent, and Paul Dooley was the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
