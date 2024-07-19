South Australian and Queensland buyers were the bidders to beat at DSK sale

South Australian and Queensland buyers were the bidders to beat, playing a strong hand at the DSK Angus and Charolais annual on-property sale at Borah Station, Rocky Glen.
DSK sold 38/53 Angus bulls to a top price of $26,000 to average $9658.
The sale-topper, DSK N71 Turbo Booster T112, was knocked down to first time buyers Stuart and Natalie Hann, Nampara stud, Kingston, SA.
Sired by DSK YXC New Age N71 and out of DSK RR Tentura P25, the 22-month-old bull weighed 974 kilograms with a raw data scan of 136 squared centimetres for eye muscle area, 8.1 per cent for intramuscular fat, 11 millimetres for rib fat, 18mm for rump fat and a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
He also placed in the top 1pc of the breed with an Estimated Breeding Value (EBVs) of +75 for 200-day weight, +127 for 400-day weight, +173 for 600-day weight, +170 for mature cow weight and +113 for carcase weight.
The second top-priced bull, DSK M63 True Tested T61, was purchased by JL Humphries, Marlen, Moree, for $20,000.
Sired by DSK YXC Manhattan M63 and our of DSK C84 Flower, the 24-month-old bull weighed 926kg with a raw data scan of 134cm/sq for EMA, 6.9pc for IMF, 10mm for rib fat, 15mm for rump fat and a scrotal circumference of 44cm.
Volume buyer Dylan Scott, Yacamunda, Collinsville, Qld, purchased a draft of six bulls to a top of $18,000 to average $12,000.
His top-priced bull, DSK M63 Thunder T75, was sired by DSK YXC Manhattan M63 and out of DSK SPP Lady Heather Q68.
The 23-month-old bull weighed 912kg with a raw data scan of 136cm/sq for EMA, 7.8pc for IMF, 11mm for rib fat, 13mm for rump fat and a scrotal circumference of 41cm.
Mr Scott runs a crossbred Brahman operation, using Angus and Charolais bulls over 12,000 cows.
He selected his draft based on weight for age, hair type, bone and phenotype.
"I'm looking to get a bit more weight in my bullocks and steers," he said.
Mr Scott particularly likes the survivability and larger frame of the DSK bulls.
DSK stud principal Chris Knox said he was extremely happy with the sale of the top lots.
"We're glad that people are after bulls in our breeding program, and they paid well for them, with the top-priced lot by one of our own bulls," he said.
RH McIntyre, Biloela, Qld, purchased DSK M63 Top End T63, for $19,000.
Jeogla Pastoral, Jeogla Station, Armidale, purchased DSK WP Texan T80, $16,000.
JSR Livestock, Adelong, purchased DSK SP Tactical T124, for $16,000.
Toynton Bros, Roslyn, Rocky Glen, purchased three bulls to average $8333.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock, Gunnedah, and Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla, with Peter Godbolt as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
