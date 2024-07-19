The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Inglebrae Angus bidding hot through to closing

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 19 2024 - 8:38pm, first published 8:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced Inglebrae Farms Quarterpounder T55 with buyers Dion Porter and Curtis Cherry, Fucheng Woodlands, and Inglebrae Farms manager Darren Battistuzzi flanked by auctioneer Blake O'Reilly, APLG at Guyra, and Bruce Birch from Birch Rural.
Top priced Inglebrae Farms Quarterpounder T55 with buyers Dion Porter and Curtis Cherry, Fucheng Woodlands, and Inglebrae Farms manager Darren Battistuzzi flanked by auctioneer Blake O'Reilly, APLG at Guyra, and Bruce Birch from Birch Rural.

There was no lull in bidding during Friday's seventh annual on-property Inglebrae Farms Angus bull sale at Braeburn via Tenterfield.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.