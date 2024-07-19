Inglebrae Angus bidding hot through to closing

There was no lull in bidding during Friday's seventh annual on-property Inglebrae Farms Angus bull sale at Braeburn via Tenterfield.
Of the 37 bulls offered 100 per cent sold to a top of $27,000 to average $13,135.
Top-priced bull buyer and volume purchaser Fucheng Woodlands at Westmar, Qld, battled competitive bidding to steal away with six sires to average $18,333, including the top priced Inglebrae Farms Quarterpounder T55 by Banquet Quarter Pounder Q252 from a daughter of Matauri Reality 839.
With a birth weight of 35 kilograms the 846kg two year old exhibited the desirable qualities most sought-after by stud manager and breeder Darren Battitstuzzi who described him as "thick made, soft fleshing and docile".
His estimated breeding values show positive figures for all categories except gestation length and days to calving, with +114kg for 600 day growth, +8.4 for eye muscle area and +2.1 for intra muscular fat.
"There is nothing extreme and he sits where I believe the Angus breed is true to itself," reflected Mr Battistuzzi.
Fucheng managers Dion Porter and Curtis Cherry came to the Inglebrae Farms sale as first-time clients keen on new blood and sound bulls that will go into a herd of 2000 Angus breeders running across 39,000ha of Buffel grass and Bambatsi country.
A separate herd of Wagyu, about 3000 head, work-in with the Angus program to produce first cross progeny.
"We run two to three per cent bulls to females," said Mr Porter, who also waved down Inglebrae Farms Kruse T33 for $26,000.
By Millah Murrah Kruse Time N177 from a well-framed first calf cow going back to Paramount the short-haired calf, 900kg on sale day but just 34kg at birth, showed strong growth figures including +139kg at 600 days and +86kg carcase weight. Scanned figures included 128 square centimetres of eye muscle area and 7.2pc IMF.
Freeman Pastoral at Ballandean Station bought three bulls to average $13,666, paying to $16,000 for Inglebrae Farm Quarterback 011 T38, by a son of Lawsons Momentous, Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, from a daughter of Millah Murrah Lakeside L69.
Born weighing 34kg he presented at 918kg on sale day with the largest scanned EMA of the draft at 135sqcm. His scrotal circumference at 44cm was in the top five of the bulls offered for sale.
Station owner and managing director Kell Freeman said her new sires would be put to Santa Gertrudis/Hereford/Brahman females to create environmentally adapted progeny that can grow out in granite belt conditions. The enterprise owns another property near Roma where heifers mature on better pasture, before coming to Ballandean Station.
Stuart and Wendy Bell, Mowamba at Cullendore on the Maryland River headwaters, paid $18,000 for Inglebrae Farms Quarterback 011 T44, "with data typical of Murdeduke Quarterbacks," according to the breeder, and presenting at 870kg with 123sqcm EMA, 6.5pc IMF and 43cm around the scrotum.
"We liked his raw data; rib and rump fat," said Mr Bell. "Genetically speaking, as a repeat client, he offers us new blood."
"And he is our type of bull; good doing," said Mrs Bell.
Ashley and Ann-Marie Whitehead, Kludabah Pastoral Co at Wellingrove, paid $17,000 for Inglebrae farms Rector T122 by Millah Murrah Rector R74, from a daughter of Millah Murrah Hallmark, with positive figures for birthweight at +2.9 and calving ease direct at +5.5 with +2.8 for IMF.
Mr Whitehead said heifers by this bull would be retained to help produce steers for their yearling steer operation and to provide complete sires for their commercial bull business.
The Laurie family's grazing enterprise Palaroo at Hillgrove via Armidale came away with two bulls for $17,000 each - one son of Chisum another by Quarterback.
Local return clients battled to get a word in edgeways but Gary Holley, Tenterfield, snatched Inglebrae Farms Powertrain T105 for $16,000 to produce progeny which will be offered at the annual Stanthorpe weaner sales.
Friday's event was the first stud sale to be conducted by the newly formed Australian Property and Livestock Group, with auctioneer Blake O'Reilly teasing out competition from the bidding floor.
