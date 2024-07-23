The Land
Home/Studstock

NSW sire leaves his mark with 35 descendents in Poll Dorset ring at ASWS

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated July 23 2024 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James, Harry, 10, and Alice Frost, 12, of Hillden Poll Dorsets, Bannister, counted 35 exhibits that descended from one of their sires. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
James, Harry, 10, and Alice Frost, 12, of Hillden Poll Dorsets, Bannister, counted 35 exhibits that descended from one of their sires. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

A NSW sire has shown his influence at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, with 35 exhibits in the Poll Dorset ring either first or second generation descendents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.