NSW sire leaves his mark with 35 descendents in Poll Dorset ring at ASWS

A NSW sire has shown his influence at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, with 35 exhibits in the Poll Dorset ring either first or second generation descendents.
James Frost, Hillden Poll Dorsets said Hillden 110-19 was still being used in the stud, but his impact was far greater than the Bannister operation.
The family had browsed all the pedigrees on display and counted the number of times 110-19 had appeared.
"He's just a really powerful ram," he said.
"He's put a massive stamp on the industry."
The ram had been sashed supreme short wool exhibit at the 2020 Royal Canberra Show.
He also won senior champion ram at the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra.
Mr Frost said the ram was all Hillden blood with a pedigree that included plenty of show success.
The ram's sire was Hillden 860-17, which was the reserve junior champion Australasian ram.
His dam, Hillden 224-17, was the supreme short wool exhibit at the ASWS.
Hillden was sashed the most successful exhibitor in the Poll Dorset ring at this year's ASWS.
The stud's reserve senior champion ram, Hillden 122, was also by 110-19.
Mr Frost said it wasn't the first time the stud had bred a ram with such influence on the industry.
Hillden 123-10 Easy As, which won four major championship titles in 2011, had also been used extensively, he said.
