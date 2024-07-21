Mountain Valley Poll Hereford bull tops 31st sale at $36,000 at Coolatai

A Poll Hereford bull has sold for $36,000, topping the Mountain Valley bull sale, Coolatai and will be heading for Triabunna on Tasmania's southeast coast for duties in the Greenwood Hereford stud.
The Poll Hereford catalogue sold for a complete clearance, with 36 bulls averaging $12,916. Only one Angus bull was passed in at auction, with 32 averaging $10843. However, the bull was sold soon after the sale was completed, providing a result of 33, averaging $10,696.
Mark Duthie, GDL stud stock specialist and auctioneer with GDL Dalby, Queensland, acted for the buyers, Greenwood stud and said a close eye had been kept on the bull, Mountain Valley Thunder T172, for the last six months.
"We loved the scale, softness and sire power this bull brings," he said. Greenwood stud believe he will bring real value to their herd."
Co-principal of Mountain Valley Poll Hereford and Angus stud, Ian Durkin, was delighted with the result.
"It was great to see the confidence in our program," he said. "We're really pleased with Thunder T172, he is backed with a really good pedigree and his sire, The Ranch Payroll P031.
"Ten of Payroll's sons averaged $21,000 for us last year."
Aged 23 months, T172 weighed 990 kilograms and had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 140 square centimetres with an intramuscular fat (IMF) percentage of 7.5pc.
Its estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +8.0 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +45, +69, and +104, respectively, and +81 carcase weight (CWT). The bull also scored a +18 for milk EBVs, a +4.1 for EMA and +0.1 for IMF.
Repeat buyer, Ponderosa Herefords, Meeniyan, via Leongatha, Victoria paid $28,000 for Mountain Valley Titan T181, sired by Quamby Plains Quantum Q506, and was aged 24 months, weighing 922kg. Titan T181 had an EMA of 124sq.cm and an IMF of 7.1pc.
Its EBVs included +5.3 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +38, +63, and +89, respectively, and +56 CWT. The bull also scored a +17 for milk EBVs, a +1.8 for EMA and +0.4 for IMF.
Ponderosa also paid $12,000 for the 23 month Mountain Valley Trophy T153, sired by Mountain Valley Pearl Harbour P124. With an EMA of 125sq/cm and weighing 800kg, Trophy had an IMF of 7.1pc.
Its EBVs included +5.8 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +35, +48, and +63, respectively, and +40 CWT. The bull also scored +7 for milk.
The top-priced Angus bull was Mountain Valley Wattle Street T366, sired by SJQQ127 Black Angus Wattle Street Q127.
The buyer was Ian and Cathy Darmody's Burbong Angus, Bungendore.
Nutrien Ag Solutions' Matt Campion, Dubbo said the Darmodys saw a long thick and powerful bull with a great frame when they selected T366. Aged 24 months, it weighed 912kg and had an EMA of 130sq/cm. Its IMF was 8pc.
Its EBVs included +7.5 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +59, +102, and +140, respectively, and +87 CWT. The bull also scored +17 for milk.
The Darmodys also paid $22,000 for Mountain Valley Gabba T281, a 24 month-old son of Mountain Valley Gabba Q995, weighing 984kg, an EMA of 135sq/cm and IMF of 6.9pc.
Its EBVs included +6.4 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +55, +99, and +137, respectively, and +86 CWT. The bull also scored +9 for milk.
Okeview Pastoral Company, Scone and Collector were volume buyers with eight Poll Hereford bulls to $18,000 twice and averaging $13,750.
AL and ED Ubergang Partnership, North Star, bought two Poll Hererford bulls for $20,000 and $12,000, while Hillview Herefords, Tyringham, paid $20,000 for a Poll Hereford.
The Ubergang's top bull was Mountain Valley Turbulence T164, sired by Tobruk Regent.
Hillview Herefords' top bull was Mountain Valley Tornado T173, sired by Quantum Q596.
In the Angus section, RMI Pty Ltd, Goondiwindi bought three bulls to $18,000, averaging $13,333. Their top-priced choice was 24 month Mountain VAlley Black Pearl T320, weighing 902kg with a 124sq/cm EMA and a 7.6pc IMF.
Its EBVs included +5.9 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +51, +117, and +130, respectively, and +62 CWT. The bull also scored +11 for milk.
Wythburn Partnership, Wythburn, Taroom, Queensland, bought two Angus bulls for $20,000 and $12,000, while Coolootai Partnership, Coolatai, bought two bulls at $14,000 and $8000.
The selling agents were Nutrien Ag Solutions and AWN Squires Inverell. Paul Dooley was the auctioneer and AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
