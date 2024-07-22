A move back to sheep calls for more permanent lucerne pastures at Caloola

A series of helpful rainfall events have provided conditions seemingly perfect for Barraba sheep and cattle producer Scott Reed, Caloola, to sow a lucerne pasture with oats as a cover crop.
Mr Reed has chosen to plant 14 kilograms a hectare of SAARDI-Grazer lucerne, a variety that is bred for long life and high levels of winter activity. He is using Grazer 85 oats at 35kg/ha as a cover for the young lucerne sward.
Usually, all crops and pastures on Caloola are sown under no-till conditions with a chemical fallow and a direct drill.
However, in an effort to combat a grass that he believes is umbrella grass, he has decided to rip and cultivate conventionally to get a clean kill of the grass.
"I've sprayed this paddock several times and have not been satisfied with a 100 per cent kill," he said.
Mr Reed added the increased area of lucerne as he moved back to increased sheep numbers, spurred by receiving $245 for a consignment of second-cross Poll Dorset lambs in the saleyards earlier in the week.
"Because I'm going back to more sheep numbers, I needed to increase my lucerne paddocks," he said.
"The lucerne doesn't suit my cows, and I'll be doing less with them.
"The rainfall we've received this year has been ideal for pasture establishment, but we're still waiting on rains to fill our dams."
The lucerne and cover crop had a starter fertiliser with a mix of nitrogen and phosphorus added at planting.
On Saturday morning, July 20, local farming contractors Roger and Matt McNeil's six-metre-wide Seedhawk air seeder began work.
Mr Reed said the 23 hectares of proposed pasture sowing would likely be completed later that day.
Each year, Mr Reed aims to plant 200ha of oats and typically uses his own direct drill, but employing McNeill's machine has allowed him to speed up the process.
"Earlier this year, we got 80ha of oats planted [with the Seed Hawk] in two easy days," he said.
