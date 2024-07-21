The Land
State working dog champs show their talent at Casino

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 21 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 4:30pm
Scott Wilson from Mungindi, Qld with Koolwai Lace claimed the top spot in the open final with 285 points.
The NSW State Working Dog championships held in Casino over the weekend trailed some classy dogs against excellent competition to hand the trophy to an entrant from north of the border.

