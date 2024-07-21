State working dog champs show their talent at Casino

The NSW State Working Dog championships held in Casino over the weekend trailed some classy dogs against excellent competition to hand the trophy to an entrant from north of the border.
Judges Shane Randall and Bob Pronard awarded Scott Wilson from Mungindi, Qld with Koolwai Lace the top spot in the open final with 285 points, ahead of Stokers Siding breeder Dick Chapman with Lucky on 281.5pts.
Celebrated trainer of Muster Dogs fame Mick Hudson, Eumungerie, with his dog MGH Try placed third with 281pts.
Mr Wilson bought his winner as an eight-week old pup, bred by Dave and Kelly Steele, Bauhinia, and trained her into winning form.
"This is her first open win," he said of the striking blue and brown eyed canine.
"We work Angus cattle and Dorper sheep with a few trials in between.
Named in honour of all-'round Casino livestock entrepreneur John Gould, whose son and dog breeder Ben organised the event, the numbers were up with 138 entrants in the Open and 176 in the maiden and novice events. With prize money totalling $18,000 the event sets a new Australian record, including a prize purse of $5000 for the open title.
Winner of the Novice final was Wyatt Judd, Comet, Qld, with Riverside Jerry - bred by event organiser Mr Gould - winning 190pts from the judges. Earlier this month Mr Judd claimed the national titles open event at St George, Qld, with Duke, another Riverside dog.
Mr Judd, who drove 13 hours to get to the casino event, also went home with second place in the same class with his own-bred Judds Flo on 187pts.
Third spot went to Ethan Davis,Maclean, with Woodford Pablo on 185pts.
"I like a practical dog that can shift stock," he said. "They need to have a bit of style about them, and a bit of bite."
In the maiden final it was David Crawford from Reids Flat via Cowra with his own bred Chuck, a veteran of the circuit at nine years old earning 188pts from Glen Innes judges and brothers Ross and Allan Fletcher.
Mr Hudson and MGH Try placed second on 186.5pts while William Saul with Rizzo took third on 184pts.
Mr Crawford said Chuck is a worker more than a trialler, with sheep and cattle in his repertoire.
"He's come from the school of hard knocks," he said.
"I like cattle trialling because it tests the dogs out. We only do a couple trials a year so we focus on the big events."
A special "sire shootout" event held over the weekend showed some of the better dogs in the working dog breeding world with the competition won by Mr Chapman, Stokers siding, with his proven tri-colour Border Collie Ben on 189.5pts.
Mr Hudson and MGH Try placed second with 188pts while Trevor Leslight, Mummulgum via Casino, with Backmede Tom went third on 186pts.
Mr Chapman said he was pleased to have three dogs in the open final and praised the value of the working dog in today's business climate.
"The market has lifted for working dogs," he said. "Plenty of people realise that with the cost of labour and the difficulty getting someone that a good dog you can take home and get straight to work is worth the money.
"To get a dog up to scratch takes a fair bit of doing. The trainer does all the hard work."
Mr Chapman said the key elements in a successful working dog were power, want and passion.
"Desire is the most important thing in a dog,"he said. "And sometimes it can be hard to grind that down to a five minute trial when all he wants to do is go out there and do half a day's work."
The state championships were held under cover in the new equestrian facility on the Casino showgrounds.
