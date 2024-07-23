Trainers vying for a slot in $2 million The Kosciuszko

Celebrated Mid North Coast galloper, Sir Ravanelli, should be in the sights of scouts watching for possible gallopers that may be on track and vying for a place in this year's $2 million The Kosciuszko, a country-trained only race scheduled for Saturday, October 19 at Randwick.
The handsome grey gelding is currently having a short let-up.
"He's been having a bit of a break, but at the track; I don't want him [Sir Ravanelli] to get any hoof abscesses or anything with all the wet-weather and mud that has been around," he said.
"There is a good program of races coming up. I will get him up and trialled before or around the time they [Racing NSW] will draw the tickets [for slots for The Kosciuszko]. The aim is to get him noticed and his name out there, then hopefully he will get picked up [via a slot holder] after the [The Kosciuszko sweepstakes] draw."
The Kosciuszko $5 sweepstakes tickets are on sale for NSW residents to purchase via hotels, clubs, TAB agencies and app, and NSW race meetings.
Ticketholders then have a chance to share - via a draw - in The Kosciuszko $2m prizemoney, which is the world's richest race for country-trained racehorses.
A total of 14 winning tickets will be drawn on September 11 with each winner selecting a NSW country or ACT-trained galloper to race in their slot once agreed upon with the horse's owner group as to how they will share the race prizemoney.
Ticket sales close at midday on September 9 with the draw to take place at Racing NSW offices in Sydney.
Sir Ravanelli is just one of the horses in the running to gain a slot and has an excellent track record.
"He's had 23 starts, eight wins, and many placings, and $355,000," Evans said.
A New Zealand-bred son of former GB-bred shuttler Iffraaj, Sir Ravanelli was purchased as a younger horse after official barrier trials in New Zealand.
"We bought him [Sir Ravanelli] out of the trials via Andrew Reichard, and his connection with [New Zealand bloodstock agent] Phil Cataldo in New Zealand. He won one [barrier trial] on the pace and off the pace so he was pretty versatile, so we snapped him up," Evans said.
Evans races the gelding with a group including Andrew Reichard - publisher of Bluebloods and Stallions - and leading Sydney photographers Mark Bradley and Steve Hart.
Evans said while Sir Ravanelli is good to handle, the grey gelding is still immature for a six-year-old and more like a three-year-old.
"It is all fun and games with him around the stables, but when he gets out on the track, he gets serious," Evans said.
Newcastle hoop, 'Digger' Darryl McLellan is Sir Ravanelli's regular jockey.
"Digger loves him, and he will stay on him when he races," Evans said.
McLellan was among the guests at Terry Evans Racing's open day at Tuncurry. Another was Wyong resident and legendary jockey Kevin Langby, who won four Sydney premierships during the 1970s with 100 winners in each season and partnered wonderful gallopers including Gunsynd, John's Hope, Toy Show and Hartshill.
It's not only Evans and McLellan who would love to see Sir Ravanelli gain a slot in The Kosciuszko.
"It's a bit like the Country Championships, with The Kosciuszko the next level up, and everybody talks about it now; they [owners] all would love to get in it," Evans said.
Legendary Grafton conditioner, Glen Innes-born John Shelton, took out the inaugural The Kosciuszko with Belflyer in 2018.
While he does not have another Belflyer in his stable presently, he said "it was the highlight of my training career."
"It's a great idea for us country guys, we are there on the big day and you are mixing with some great people and some great horses. It's a great thrill for any country trainer to be there [at Randwick]. Anyone you talk to, if a horse wins a race by a few lengths, they immediately think that the horse may turn into a Kosciuszko horse, everybody is thinking about it," he said.
By Bel Esprit, Belflyer - with a record of 14 wins, 14 placings and earnings of $1m - now has a feature race named in his honour - the Clarence River Jockey Club's $50,000 Country Boosted Belflyer Association Class 6 Showcase Plate, this year won by Cavalier Charles - another The Kosciuszko hopeful - last week. Shelton claims Bel Flyer, and Star Of Sequalo which won eight of 11 starts, are among the best horses he has trained.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.