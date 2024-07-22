Old time machinery opens a window on the past at Casino event

In the saw pit the visiting public were fortunate to see the legendary Hargen handled by an expert in Daniel Jordon, a generational timber miller from Ellangowan, as he carefully lined up the whirling blade before slicing off the flitches in the making of another railway sleeper. As a guide he knocked wood splinters into the ends of the log, where an axe had cut a small groove. There was no string line, only old-fashioned know-how and the cut was perfect.