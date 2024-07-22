Old time machinery opens a window on the past at Casino event

Old machinery in their working clothes opened a window into the past during the annual heritage weekend at the Casino Showgrounds.
Whether it was old tractors in a static display or at full torque hauling tonnes of concrete blocks, the atmosphere was real and heady with the sound of popping exhaust valves and smoke rings of soot and smoke.
In the pulling pit a 1940s model KL Bulldog with its hot-bulb, two-stroke crude oil burning engine proved its ability to drag weight with apparently little effort. Diesel fitter Josh South from Macksville was proud to take part in the display.
In another corner of the showgrounds an old Southern Cross motor puffed and panted as it rolled belts to drive a much older mill, used in the old days to grind corn for the chooks. Its handler, Karlton Kook from Kyogle who contract harvests most of the diverse crops in the district, keeps all his machines going with the same can-do attitude.
"If you can't buy parts then make them," he declared.
In the saw pit the visiting public were fortunate to see the legendary Hargen handled by an expert in Daniel Jordon, a generational timber miller from Ellangowan, as he carefully lined up the whirling blade before slicing off the flitches in the making of another railway sleeper. As a guide he knocked wood splinters into the ends of the log, where an axe had cut a small groove. There was no string line, only old-fashioned know-how and the cut was perfect.
Graham Munro who restored the old BSA motorbike engine that drives the whirling Hargen saw knows a thing or two about old machinery and pointed to the John Deer header with its steering wheel and controls right out in the open.
In his day as a young man he drove a similar animal in the west, harvesting winter cereals and as a redhead had to deal with sun burn and peeling skin. He walked into the local machinery dealership after work one day and the manager called him over to the sales bench and had a quiet word before reaching under the counter and handing him an umbrella.
"Here," he said to Mr Munro. "You might be needing this!"
Have a gander at the photos for more information.
