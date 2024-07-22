Bulls with proven pedigrees achieved top-prices at Segenhoe

A young sire with a pedigree of proven genetics rose to the top on Saturday at the Segenhoe Angus Sale, Aberdeen, reaching $22,000.
Tipping the scales at 984 kilograms, the top-priced bull Segenhoe Prime Minister T24 was purchased by Blackjack Pastoral, Lostock, near Gresford.
The 24-month-old bull was a twin, sired by Dunoon Prime Minister P758 and out of Witherswood Honey P0213, who was a descendant of Millah Murrah Klooney K42.
He recorded the largest eye muscle area in the catalogue measuring 142 centimetres squared, while recording the second highest scrotal measurement of 42.5cm and a daily average weight gain of 1.31kg.
Prime Minister T24 placed in the top one per cent of the breed for retail beef yield with a estimated breeding value (EBV) of +2.2, while he also ranked in the top 4pc for eye muscles area with an EBV of +12.6.
His high ranking traits continued with his 200, 600 and mature cow weight values all placing in the top 13pc with figures of +60, +141 and +133, respectively.
The top-priced yearling bull was Segenhoe Command U11, purchased by Clovernook Partnership, Walcha for $9000.
At 17-months-old he measured an EMA of 115cm/sq, with a scrotal circumference of 36.5cm.
He was described in the catalogue as being a thick set, earlier maturing, stylish calf with good feet and legs who would suit heifers.
Sired by Baldridge Command C036, he ranked in the top 3pc for milk with a value of +27, while also ranking in the top 9pc for carcase weight with a figure of +86 and retail beef yield recording a value of +1.4.
He also ranked in the top 19pc for birthweight, 200 day, 400 day and 600 day weights with figures of +2.5, +59, +104 and +140, respectively.
Fifteen of the 16 two-year-old bulls offered sold to a top of $22,000 to average $11,375, while 15 of the 17 yearling bulls offered sold to a top of $9000 to average $6200.
Segenhoe Righttime S31 topped the female portion of the draft offered, selling for $6500 and was purchased by Aaron Chapman, Possum Brush.
The three year old cow sired by Millah Murrah Quixote Q96, was offered with a bull calf beside her, sired by Segenhoe Nobleman T6.
She weighed 674kg, while regarding a calving ease daughters value of +6.3, placing her in the top 17pc of the breed.
Out of the 13 females offered, 12 sold to an average overall $4500, however, both cow and calf units averaged $4750, while six of the seven heifers offered sold to a top of $4500 to average $3250.
Three of the four pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows offered, sold for an average of $5500.
All three bulls and the one female passed in during the auction sold after the sale.
The were several volume buyers active throughout the sale, one being a new purchaser for the stud, John Wauh, Nundle, who purchased eight females for a top of $5500 to average $3500, Stirling Pastoral Company, Oberon, who also was a new buyer, purchased four bulls for an average of $5000.
Return buyers, Mooney Pastoral, Coolah, purchased six bulls for a top of $8000 for an average of $6333.
Segenhoe's Craig Atkinson said it was good to see a full clearance achieved by the end of the day.
"It was food to see new and return buyers, there was a good mixture of both," he said.
"I was happy with the way the bulls and females presented."
The sale was conducted by Bailey Livestock and Property, Singleton, with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
