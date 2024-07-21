Man, 21, killed in single-vehicle crash near Gunnedah

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash west of Gunnedah.
Just before 5.30am on Saturday, July 20, emergency services were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Quia Station Road at Ghoolendaadi, about 40 kilometres west of Gunnedah.
On arrival, officers attached to Oxley Police District found a dual-cab utility had left the roadway and overturned.
The driver, a man aged 21, was treated at the scene by witnesses and ambulance paramedics, however he was unable to be revived.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced, and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated with strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
