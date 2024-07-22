Oscar wins prestigious title at SA Junior Heifer Expo

Working for Palgrove at MacIntyre Station at Inverell, NSW, Adelaide Hills Angus and Shorthorn breeder Oscar Golding had always dreamed about one day winning the top prize at the SA Junior Heifer Expo.
That day came last Thursday with the 22-year-old announced as the senior champion herdsperson from 26 entrants from SA, Vic and Qld.
The award, which is open to 18-24 year olds, is judged on industry knowledge and conduct, junior judging, marketing, clipping, cleanliness of their stalls and the participants' interaction with their junior buddies.
Oscar recalls first being encouraged to attend the Expo in 2010 by Belmore stud principal Andy Withers from Naracoorte, when his parents bought 10 heifers to establish their Windsor Shorthorn stud at Hahndorf.
Oscar has been back every year - except 2020 when COVID forced the Expo's cancellation.
"It certainly wasn't easy the first few years and we were borrowing the neighbours yards but we have gone ahead since then," he said.
"The Expo has been a great opportunity to learn about the beef industry and make some great friends, if it wasn't for the Heifer Expo I wouldn't be doing what I am doing today."
Oscar says the win is still "sinking in" but acknowledged the incredible support of his parents and mentors - Jonathan Spence and Jake Phillips - both previous senior champion herdsmen who had helped him on his journey.
His prize is a $6500 industry scholarship sponsored by Nutrien and the Show Society Foundation, which he says he wants to use to travel to North America from Edmonton in Canada to Texas in the United States.
"I want to see a lot of seedstock companies and producers and see how they are doing things differently for their climates and how it could be applied here in South Australia," he said.
Aside from the top prize, Oscar also won the clipping achievement award and was runner-up in the senior marketing award.
Oscar's good mate Thomas Fogden, Loxton, who has also been competing since he was eight years old, was the reserve champion herdsperson.
Jock Gosse - representing the Show Society Foundation - said sitting on the senior herdsperson interview panel was one of the most enjoyable jobs he undertook all year, meeting such "enthusiastic young people".
Nutrien SA livestock manager Gordon Wood urged each the 194 competitors from across Australia to help promote that Australia's beef is the world's best.
"We really need people in the cities to understand what it is (our beef) that is produced in Australia, how clean and green it is and how healthy it is for you and how healthy it is for our economy," he said.
