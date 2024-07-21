Teenage boy dies in motorbike collision near Warren

A teenager has died following motorbike collision near Warren in the state's west yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the Oxley Highway at Warren, near Rifle Range Road, at about 2:15pm on Sunday, July 21, following reports of a crash involving two motorbikes.
"Offers were told that after the motorbikes collided, the rider of one of the motorbikes then left the roadway and crashed into a tree," the statement read.
"Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics and first responders, the rider died at the scene."
"The rider, a boy believed to be aged 16, is yet to be formally identified. The other rider was taken to Warren hospital for mandatory testing."
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced, and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated with strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
