Highly productive river front property delivers 173 acres of irrigation

Negotiations are continuing on the productive 210 hectare (518 acre) Peel River NSW property Bundilla, which was passed in at auction for $3.6 million.
Bundilla features a 2.5km frontage to the Peel River and is located close to Somerton, 41km west of the Tamworth and 37km east of Gunnedah.
The country is an outstanding mix of country ranging from soft rich alluvial river flats through to red and chocolate basalt based soils.
About 70ha (173 acres) is able to be irrigated and is currently serviced by two Valley centre pivots.
The property has a 165 unit regulated water allocation.
Bundilla has a proven history of producing quality fodder crops including wheat, barley, oats, sorghum and lablab.
About 12ha (30 acres) planted with tropical grasses and 62ha (153 acres) with oats.
The well fenced property is divided into 11 main paddocks and several smaller paddocks, including horse paddocks.
There is also a well and a bore that supply header tanks and a series of troughs.
The colonial style, four bedroom homestead has commanding views of the farm and Peel River, and has an outdoor entertainment area and wrap around verandahs.
Other improvements include a set of steel cattle yards, an 18x12m machinery shed with a concrete floor and lock up bay, a hay shed and two stables.
Contact Riley Gibson, 0417 441 688, Ray White Rural, Tamworth.
