Curracabark Angus bull tops at $34,000, Herefords bull tops at $26,000

A bull that had "something different" has sold for $34,000 to top the Curracabark Angus and Hereford sale, Gloucester and will join a Walcha district herd for an internal sire breeding program.
Curracabark catalogued 42 Angus bulls, three were withdrawn, that averaged $13,452, while 19 Hereford bulls were offered, 15 sold to a top of $26,000, averaging $12,800, with three bulls passed in.
Curracabark Tourist 22 T34, sired by Baldridge 38 Special, out of a Rennylea L508 female was bought by repeat buyers at Curracabark, Guy and Suz Lord, Branga Plains Pastoral Co, Walcha.
Aged just 22 months. Tourist T34 weighed 792 kilograms, with an averaged daily gain of 1.18kg with a scrotal circumference of 46 centimetres.
Its estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +2.6 birthweight (BW), 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +60, +106, and +138, respectively, and +77 carcase weight (CWT). The bull also scored a +20 for milk EBVs, a +7.1 for eye muscle area (EMA) and +3.3 for intramuscular fat (IMF).
Mr Lord said Branga Plains had been buying at Curracabark for some time, and the Higgins family enjoyed a reputation for producing practical cattle.
"And that's what we would like to do as well," he said.
"We will use this bull in a herd breeding situation, breeding our own bulls.
"We're always looking for something different, which is what this bull has. We're also conscious of the data provided and the things we look for include good calving ease figures, as well as good growth and carcase data.
"This bull had all of these traits; in fact, he is in the top two per cent of the breed indexes.
"He has lovely skin and muscle, and phenotypically, he appealed to us. The only thing that didn't appeal is that somebody else liked him, too.
"He's just a very balanced, all-round practical sort of bull."
The top-priced Hereford bull, Curracabark Thailand T446, sired by Yarram Lottery M089, was bought by Pam and Malcolm Shelley, Kaludah Hereford, Kaludah, Rock Flat, via Cooma, who were bidding online through Elders' stud stock specialist, Andrew Meara.
Mr Meara said T446 was "a quality young bull that the Higgins were confident enough to retain semen rights and it had been bred from one of the best cows in the herd,
"We loved him for his quality and correctness," Mr Meara said.
Thailand T446 is just 21 months old and weighs 768kg, a daily gain of 1.19kg.
Its EBVs included +7.0 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +43, +69, and +104, respectively, and +68 CWT. The bull also scored a +20 for milk EBVs, a +6.8 for EMA and +1.3 for IMF.
A volume repeat buyer at the sale was Ellerston Station, which paid a top of $24,000 for the Hereford Curracabark T532. Ellerston's manager, Robert Teague, said he bought four Hereford bulls averaging $7,250 and six Angus bulls averaging $14,000.
Ellerston has a cow herd of about 3600 head and runs 10,000 cattle, including followers, with steers being grown out for feedlot finishing, and cull heifers prepared for processing through JBS's abattoir at Scone.
"We get our seedstock from Curracabark and Knowla," Mr Teague said. "They are cattlemen's cattle. They've been worked with horses, dogs, and whips. They can walk long distances in hilly country just like ours."
Another repeat volume buyer was Peter Swatridge, Brangus Park Pastoral, Nevertire, with five Angus bulls to $20,000 twice. Mr Swatbridge bought the top-priced Hereford bull in 2022 and 2023 but this year his purchases were all black. Overall, Mr Swatridge's purchases averaged $18,200.
His two top-priced choices were Curracabark Toomaker 22 T81, another Baldridge 38 Special son, aged 21 months and weighing 816, with an average daily gain of 1.27kg and Curracabark Teepee 22 T76, a son of Booroomooka Beast Mode Q264, aged 21 months, weighing 836kg with an average daily gain of 1.29kg.
Bell Private Equity
The selling agents were Nutrien Ag Solutions Scone, the auctioneer Paul Dooley, and AuctionsPlus, the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.