The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Renewables and biosecurity front of mind for NSW Farmers conference

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
July 23 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin with CEO Annabel Johnson ahead of the association's annual two-day conference at Rosehill Gardens today. Picture by Denis Howard
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin with CEO Annabel Johnson ahead of the association's annual two-day conference at Rosehill Gardens today. Picture by Denis Howard

Hundreds of delegates are expected to attend the annual NSW Farmers Conference at Rosehill Gardens to help decide the direction of the association for the next year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.