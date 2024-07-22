Renewables and biosecurity front of mind for NSW Farmers conference

Hundreds of delegates are expected to attend the annual NSW Farmers Conference at Rosehill Gardens to help decide the direction of the association for the next year.
Issues such as biosecurity, energy transition and what is required to feed the nation into the future are all on the agenda and chief executive Annabel Johnson said the annual conference was a chance to get farmers' perspectives on a wide range of challenges.
"Every single day, each and every one of us relies on the hard work of our farmers to feed and clothe the nation," Ms Johnson said.
"From the rising cost of doing business to competition failures and pest and weed problems, farmers are up against it in their efforts to feed the future.
"But we know there are also a lot of opportunities, which is why we are coming together to develop new strategies for success."
Ms Johnson said as well as involving policy debate amongst delegates, the two-day conference would feature presentations from industry leaders.
There will also be speeches from the state's top politicians including NSW Premier Chris Minns, Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty, Energy and Environment Minister Penny Sharpe, and Shadow Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders.
"It's crucial we put the best heads together to come up with the innovative solutions that will drive our sector, and our food security, forward," Ms Johnson said.
"From renewable energy to national traceability reforms, flash droughts and feral pigs, there is no shortage of topics to be discussed and solutions to be formed at our conference this year.
"I look forward to the interaction with key decision makers and discussion of the opportunities and challenges facing the state's agriculture and agri-food industries, and look at the role strong farms will play in securing our future food supply."
