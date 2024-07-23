Impressive Oaklands delivers award winning sheep and outstanding crops

Oaklands is a highly impressive 628 hectare (1552 acre) mixing farming property noted for producing award winning sheep and outstanding crops.
Located 4km from Trundle, 58km from Parkes and 68km from Forbes, the grazing and cropping country has about 600ha (1483 acres) of cultivation and an estimated carrying capacity of 1500 dry sheep equivalents.
Under the Cronin brothers' management, Oaklands has run up to 600 ewes and progeny. The country is also well suited to cattle.
The Cronins are noted for exceptional first cross ewes, which have been awarded the Glamis Champion Shield at the annual Forbes sales.
The level to gently sloping deep red loam soils are timbered with kurrajongs, yellow box, bimblebox and pines.
The property currently has 109ha (270 acres) of lucerne, with the balance being a mix of clovers, lucerne and grasses.
Oakland is fenced into 15 main paddocks with a laneway. The fencing is mainly ringlock and barbed wire on steel posts.
The very well watered property has a series of large reliable dams and 225,000 litres of rainwater storage.
The average annual rainfall is about 475-500mm (19-20 inches).
The property features exceptional infrastructure including an "as new" four stand air-conditioned shearing shed with excellent staff facilities. The extensive well shaded, steel sheep yards have a separate drenching race.
There is also almost 2000 tonnes of grain storage in 23 silos and two bulk grain sheds, machinery sheds, workshop, piggery, and a coolroom.
The well maintained four bedroom residence has a tennis court and a double garage.
Oaklands will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Forbes on August 28, If not sold prior.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.