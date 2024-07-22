Warren's new water system a 'game changer' for firefighting in drought

A farming town in Central West NSW has boosted its drought resilience and firefighting capabilities by installing a flexible water system.
A four-year project has been completed in Warren whereby groundwater will be used for the first time whenever the Macquarie River is low or has no flows.
Warren relies on bore water for town supply, which is sourced from the Bore Flat and Ellengerah bore fields, while the river is used for firefighting and irrigation.
The project will enable Warren Shire Council to move bore water between the two locations thanks to the construction of a new 2.5 kilometres pipeline which will improve water reliability, particularly during dry times.
Having limited firefighting capacity during drought had been a significant risk to the Warren community.
Luke Robinson, north west district manager NSW Rural Fire Service, called the system a "game changer" for the RFS fighting fires in Warren.
He said the new system would give firefighters a reliable source of water to draw direct from fire hydrants.
He explained how difficult it had been been previously when accessing water for firefighting during dry times.
"... We would often have to try to find areas where we could, what we call draught, or suck water from, dams, water tanks, any areas in the river that are still accessible," Mr Robinson said.
The RFS have previously tapped into private tanks and dams, which took away from the landowner's water supplies.
"During periods of drought, it is difficult to find reliable sources of water. The drought leading into the 19/20 fire season, for example, throughout the state made it extremely hard to find dams with water in it or that wasn't contaminated - you know, you had cattle and other stock dying around some water holes," he said.
"So it's also not just finding water. It's also finding water that's not going to make people sick and cause issues."
The water project includes three new crossover connection points along the town's existing pipelines, that when opened, can enable bore water to be transferred into the river pipeline, so firefighters have another source of water to lean on in an emergency.
To ensure there is no cross contamination between the two water sources, control devices have been installed that only allow flow in one direction, preventing untreated river water from entering the bore mains.
Warren Shire Council general manager Gary Woodman said the new system was risk free as they were able to tap into "probably Australia's biggest dam" under the earth.
"We have a dual water supply [now] which is bore water for drinking, its sub-artesianal and really good. We add a little bit of chlorine and it's got the perfect amount of fluoride in it naturally ... that's our drinking water," he explained.
"Our gardens and everything else is on our river water supply, and [this includes] our firefighting hydrants."
The $1 million initiative, funded by the NSW government, also includes a 1 megalitre water reservoir at Bore Flat, and an industry-leading chlorination system at each site to disinfect the water supply.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.