The Land

Large turnout for NSW Farmers conference mixer

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
July 23 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a pre-cursor to the annual NSW Farmers conference at Rosehill Gardens, many delegates attended a networking event featuring a presentation on nuclear energy generation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.