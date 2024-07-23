Large turnout for NSW Farmers conference mixer

As a pre-cursor to the annual NSW Farmers conference at Rosehill Gardens, many delegates attended a networking event featuring a presentation on nuclear energy generation.
NSW Farmers members from across the state took the opportunity to catch up with others they may only see once a year at conference.
The nuclear power presentation, called Avoiding an energy blunder downunder, was delivered by Robert Parker, Nuclear for Climate Australia.
It focused on the benefits that nuclear power can have both fiscally and environmentally.
