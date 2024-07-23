The Land
Home/Markets

Gloucester agents yard 485 head as the market takes off in right direction

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demand for steer weaners translated into a $50 price rise at Gloucester's fortnightly combined agents store sale. File picture supplied by Simon Chamberlain
Demand for steer weaners translated into a $50 price rise at Gloucester's fortnightly combined agents store sale. File picture supplied by Simon Chamberlain

Demand for steer weaners translated into a $50 price rise at Gloucester's fortnightly combined agents store sale, which had 485 head yarded.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.