Gloucester agents yard 485 head as the market takes off in right direction

Demand for steer weaners translated into a $50 price rise at Gloucester's fortnightly combined agents store sale, which had 485 head yarded.
James Gooch, principal of Gooch Agencies Gloucester, said the market held fully firm, $50 stronger for steer weaners, while lighter heifer weaners sold $50 to $100 dearer compared to the previous sale.
Yearling steers ranged in price from $1000 to $1500, while Angus steer weaners were priced from $600 to $1160. Crossbred steer weaners were priced from $450 to $1050.
Angus heifer weaners were priced from $350 to $850, while crossbred heifer weaners were priced from $250 to $700.
Buyers attended from Tamworth, Scone, Dubbo, Casino, Hunter Valley, and local support.
Robert and Colleen Latimore, Kundibakh, sold Angus steer weaners for $1160, which were bought by Dubbo agents, CPS Thomas, while Mark Veness, Bunyah, sold Angus heifer weaners for $850 to a Scone-district client through McGrath Upper Hunter.
Ray White Gloucester's Ken Maslen, said prices for "the bigger cattle were up by about $150, for the bullocky types".
"The biggest gain was in the really young heifers; little 130-kilogram heifers from the coast were up a good $150 on what they had been making over previous weeks," he said.
"There was a lot more interest from the Hunter and the Northern Tablelands; this market has really started to come alive," he added.
Mr Maslen said the run of wet weather in recent weeks had held back both cattle and the condition of the cattle but once a warmer change came through, he expected numbers and quality to lift markedly.
