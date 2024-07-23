Larger-than-life-larrikin Stephen Smith to be remembered by studstock industry

06.06.1963-10.07.2024
Not every person has the ability to bring pure joy and warmth to a room, but when someone who can is no longer present, the void they leave is profound.
The space can feel dimmer, as if a light has been extinguished. The atmosphere changes, and the laughter that once flowed freely seems stifled.
Those who remain may find themselves searching for their face in every crowd, reminiscing about the moments of happiness that person brought, feeling a mixture of gratitude for having experienced it and a sense of loss in their absence.
Despite the sadness, there is a deep appreciation for having been touched by their light, even if just for a moment.
Stephen Richard Smith, better known as 'Smithy', of Dick Smith Transport, Dubbo, died suddenly on Wednesday, July 10, aged 61.
A larger-than-life-larrikin and friend to all who crossed his path, Stephen's incredible impact on the Australian studstock industry was nothing short of remarkable.
Stephen was as cheeky as they come, but at the end of the day, he had a heart of gold and was always someone you could count on.
He travelled the road less travelled, met people from all walks of life, and shared the most epic stories.
To those close, Stephen was a devoted family man who would drop everything in an instant for those he loved.
He got so much joy from showing his children and grandchildren the ropes of his farming, truck and cattle yard lifestyle.
Stephen was the life of the party, unashamedly boisterous with a wicked sense of humour, but in the moments that mattered, he was always there, never failing to put a smile on everyone's face.
Born on June 6, 1963, in Dubbo, to Richard 'Dick' and Jenny Smith, Stephen was the eldest of two sons.
In 1965, Dick and Jenny founded Dick Smith Transport, a specialist studstock carrier business, which saw the family travel across Australia.
Unsurprisingly, Stephen was immersed in the agricultural industry from a young age, and developed a keen interest in cattle.
He attended South Dubbo Primary School, then Barker College, Hornsby, before leaving high school in Year 10.
With big dreams of driving trucks for his parents, Dick and Jenny quickly put a pin in his grand plan, adamant that he first obtained a trade.
So, Stephen completed an apprenticeship with Joe Hewitt & Son, working as a plumber for six years.
During this time, he started dating his wife Sharon after reconnecting at a party. The couple travelled overseas, saw the world, and married on May 10, 1986.
Shortly after, Stephen left plumbing in the rear view mirror, taking up work with his parents in 1988.
Stephen and Sharon purchased their first truck together one year later in 1989, and the rest is history.
With two young sons, Simon and Matthew in-tow, the couple spent a lot of time in the truck, experiencing all Australia had to offer.
However, after the birth of their daughter Hayley, the truck, understandably, wasn't big enough for the family of five.
Less than 10 years after stepping into the family business, Stephen and Sharon took over the reins in 1996.
The job took him across New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. That was until he broke his pelvis 10 years ago.
When the long hours on the road became too much, Stephen pivoted into a management role, taking the business to new heights.
Nutrien divisional livestock and NSW studstock manager John Settree, Dubbo, said Stephen commanded a lot of respect, certainly within studstock agents and the broader industry.
"When I started at Nutrien in Dubbo, the studstock agents before me told me to get to know Stephen because he'd help me, and he did," John said.
"I know my mother's mobile number and I know Stephen Smith's, I don't know anyone else's because it is all in my phone.
"He was at every sale, and even when he had a million and one things going on and half a dozen trucks running across the country, you know that when you gave him a lot number and a location, he would take care of it.
"Smithy made it affordable for people to look outside the square of their own local area to interstate when purchasing bulls as buyers knew it wasn't going to cost them an arm and a leg to get it delivered."
While John had a strong working relationship with Stephen, they were also great mates and rivals come footy season.
"Smithy, would lead the charge into a pub, a race course and a Chinese restaurant, but he was never leading the charge out, he was always the last one there," John said.
"I had an ongoing bet every year with him that the Parramatta Eels would finish higher on the ladder than the Sydney Roosters.
"The bet was a $100 gift card to Dan Murphy's and six weeks ago I went and bought it to give to him, and it is still sitting in the glove-box of my ute, because I knew Para weren't going to beat them.
"In the last week, while we've been at the northern sale run, which he would always be at, I've seen the gift card in there and thought I'll go buy a nice bottle of read wine and remember that with Smithy."
Outside of work, Stephen was a mad Rooster's fan, keen race-goer, and a talented clay target shooter.
He cherished the day he and son Matthew watched the Roosters win the grand final together.
Stephen's uncle, John Denison, introduced him to the thrill of horse racing, which led him to part-owning a number of horses.
About 15 years ago, Stephen tried his hand at clay target shooting, and instantly fell in love. It became his passion, he loved the sport and the people.
Stephen was an active member and president of the Dubbo Field and Game, as well as the vice-president of The Macquaire Club, Dubbo, until his passing.
Many of his clients were also like family, their friendships spanning across decades.
Stephen had a profound impact on the people whose lives he touched, and will be missed by many.
He is remembered by his parents Dick and Jenny, brother, Geoffrey, wife, Sharon, children, Simon, Matthew and Hayley, and his eight grandchildren Imogen, Nora, Gracie, Harry, Evelyn (deceased), Freddie, Charlie and Tommy - with another on the way.
The funeral service will be held at Dubbo City Crematorium, Dubbo, on Friday, July 26 at 2pm. The service will also be live streamed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.