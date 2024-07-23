Frustration as anonymous body closes Bring Back the Qld Nats Facebook page

The small but growing group of regional Queenslanders behind the group Bring Back the Qld Nats are frustrated this morning as overnight their newly minted Facebook page was taken down.
Terry Wilkie, a Biloela grain farmer, said, "As of this morning, none of the administrators or the primary contact email address for the Facebook page have received any notification from the social media platform regarding any breach or reason for the removal.
"We are working on finding out whether Facebook disabled the page or if this was done through a third party," Mr Wilkie said.
"It's safe to say though, that if a little Facebook page started by a Central Queensland farmer has attracted that kind of interest, we are doing something right.
"As the saying goes 'if you are taking flak you are over the target'.
Mr Wilkie said grassroots support is building at a surprising and pleasing rate for a party that will adequately represent the needs of regional Queensland.
He spoke to ACM Agri on Sunday, said the momentum was initially driven by the seemingly unstoppable spread of renewable energy projects, leaving landholders feeling disenfranchised and needing a voice.
"We just don't get our side of the story heard... even our local representative is sitting on the fence," Mr Wilkie said.
Mr Wilkie said the formation of the New Country Party was still in its embryonic stages as he worked through the registration process with the Australian Electoral Commission last week.
"Many people are getting in touch who want to become members," he said.
"We're getting the process done with approval from the AEC."
Mr Wilkie said he expected a more concrete foundation to be in place by Friday.
"There will be many things in place by then," he said.
Mr Wilkie said he is a member of Ag Force and was on that organisation's water board "three to four years ago."
"The whole of Queensland seems tired of not being heard at the moment," he said.
"It's time we make a change."
Mr Wilkie said the process of forming a constitution and building a new political movement from the ground up is proving time-consuming.
With a young family, it's a hectic juggle, but he said it was time for a stand to be taken and that regional Queenslanders were tired of being taken for granted repeatedly.
Mr Wilkie posted on Facebook after taking his family to Blackwater for a weekend of motocross and said: "Thank you for the overwhelming support this week. It's been very humbling".
"I have spent the day enjoying the racing at Blackwater Motocross Club. The "New Country Party" (has) grassroots in regional communities," he said.
Mr Wilkie also posted on the Bring Back the Qld Nats Facebook page: "The people who live in rural, regional and remote Queensland deserve a say on future policies that affect their livelihood. They don't want city folk deciding their future."
He also posted a number of points of demand, including (say) yes to:
ACM Agri tried to contact the Member for Callide, Bryson Head MP and the president of the LNP, Lawrence Springborg, who have not returned any phone calls.
