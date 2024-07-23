Need for feral pig control recognised, path forward not clear

Feral pig numbers are still a big concern for farmers across the state with two motions at the NSW Farmers conference regarding this issue.
With NSW's feral pig population at around one million, and expected to double every 12 months, NSW Farmers are advocating for greater control measures to help reduce numbers.
The motion moved by Cameron Rowntree, Walgett East branch, wants NSW Farmers to advocate for significant, continuing and impactful feral pig control strategies through:
There was wide support for the motion at conference and it easily passed the vote.
That was not the case for the next motion, which was for a potential solution to feral pig numbers.
Ben Nicholls, Tottenham Branch, put forward to conference delegates that NSW Farmers supports the implementation of a $20 per head feral pig bounty across the state.
Mr Nicholls said it was a practical solution with the feral pig population needing to be reduced by 70 per cent, per year, just to maintain population numbers.
George Greig, also of the Tottenham Branch who second the motion, said it was one solution to be part of the concerted effort needed for control.
"The issue out there needs more solutions than what we're offering, but it is part of the solution," he said.
Speaking against the motion, executive councillor Craig Mitchell said he understood the intent of the motion, but believed the data showed it did not work.
"There's data over in the United States where they introduced the same thing," he said.
"They had very few pigs to start with and wanted to keep them out.
"What happened was that people spread the resource.
"But I think we do need solutions to this."
Mr Nicholls, as mover, was asked how the $20 per pig bonus would apply to somebody who poisoned pigs on their property.
"I don't really care how the pigs are controlled, just that they are," he said.
NSW Farmers' board member Oscar Pearse said there were already issues versus shooting.
"There are significant staff risks, and the collection of dead bodies are a very serious risk," he said.
"It's one of the arguments that need to be removed from landscapes, but the other thing is this does not work.
"It creates incentive for expansion and spreading."
Richard Bootle, Nyngan branch, said there was little potential risk of $20 creating an enterprise, but that it was enough to supplement paying shooters to cull numbers.
"I've had some people come up over a two-day weekend every month for the last four months and I give them money," he said.
Tony Hegarty, Coolah branch, was concerned that: "if you bring public money into this space, you'll have public supervision".
"What we'll have is animal welfare issues," he said.
The motion was voted down by conference.
