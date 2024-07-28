Nuclear in regional Australia, putting plastic in its place | Letters to the editor

Do you have a letter to the editor you would like to submit for consideration? Click here to send your letter in.
It's hard to see how nuclear stacks up against renewables. Peter Dutton's proposed seven nuclear power plants would be funded by the taxpayer but the Central-West Orana renewable energy zone project is "expected to garner up to $20 billion in private investment" (Clean energy tick for the west, The Land, July 11).
Furthermore, regional communities would receive no financial gain from the nuclear proposal but substantial gain from renewables. For example, Walcha and Uralla Shire Councils will benefit from the $750,000 a year Voluntary Planning Agreement for the Winterbourne wind project (Planning for locals' benefit gets nod, The Land, July 11).
As regional towns struggle to attract investment and jobs, it seems obvious that enabling a proportion of land for renewables is a timely solution. However if, despite the financial benefits, a shire council does not want a project to proceed, that should be respected by the state planning authorities.
RAY PECK, Hawthorn, Victoria
Fortesque's re-think of certain green hydrogen projects should be a wake up call, not the least advocates of nuclear energy like the alternative prime minister. Past PMs all grasped that nuclear power in Australia is something that the private sector won't touch because it is not viable.
Unlike Peter Dutton and the Nationals who would publicly fund nuclear plants and compulsorily acquire property to support generation of a notional five to 10 per cent of projected power demand by 2050.
JIM ALLEN, Panorama, South Australia
During plastic-free July, I made two interesting discoveries. The first was that more than a hundred million people worldwide participate in plastic-free July. The second was that this results in a reduction of plastic use by a massive two million tonnes.
You don't have to go completely plastic free, just start somewhere. In my household, by far the biggest purchase of single-use plastics comes from bread wrappers. Time for a trip to the Farmers' Market!
ANNE O'HARA, Wanniassa
