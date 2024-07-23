The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Cost of turbine traffic has communities in a spin

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
July 23 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Kemp, Merriwa says it's was important for government to evaluate the impact of all projects within a region. Picture by Samantha Townsend
Chris Kemp, Merriwa says it's was important for government to evaluate the impact of all projects within a region. Picture by Samantha Townsend

How do you get an eight-metre wide truck carrying wind turbine parts and generators through a town's main street?

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.