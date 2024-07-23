Cost of turbine traffic has communities in a spin

How do you get an eight-metre wide truck carrying wind turbine parts and generators through a town's main street?
You knock out half the town's street parking.
That could be the case for Merriwa with the increase of renewable traffic expected to rise to build wind turbines in the region.
This is why NSW Farmers have passed a motion, at their annual conference, requiring the government legislate that "cumulative impact" be recognised and defined as the aggregated total impact on communities and environments of various mining, industrial and Renewable Energy Zone activities occurring either concurrently or sequentially over time.
Chris Kemp, Merriwa, said with different developments including solar and wind turbines in his region it meant an increase of infrastructure including blades and generators being transported on trucks through town.
"Physically getting through Merriwa is becoming a problem,' Mr Kemp said.
"Currently in the middle of the street they have concrete barriers to slow the traffic down...but they are talking about taking all the parking outside the town without consultation with the shire.
"Instead all they need to do is remove the concrete barriers and put white line down the road so trucks can drive from the middle of the street.
"It's a major thing to disrupt any town, village or suburb without consultation, not only the economic impact in town.
"There have been a lot of motions about this today, and it's all right to have these developments but how are you going to get this stuff through on a road built in the 1950s or not built for road trains.
"There are not just one or two of these things going to go through the town, it will be about five or six an hour for God knows how long.
With renewables a hot topic of debate during the first day of NSW Farmers conference, Mr Kemp said it was important for government to evaluate the impact of all projects within a region in the Environmental Impact Statements not just the individual.
"This is not a true cumulative impact evaluation," he said.
