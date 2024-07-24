Coalition promises DPI revival

NSW Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders has vowed his government would return the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to its own business unit if they were elected in 2027.
In April the NSW Labor government announced the Department of Regional NSW will be renamed the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development from July 1, 2024 as part of its functional review.
Mr Saunders, who spoke at NSW Farmers annual conference, warned members the DPI was being watered down labelling the changes of the functional review as "unfair, unreasonable and unnecessary".
He also raised concerns over changes to Local Land Services (LLS) which has seen the pay allocated to board members and the chair cut by about two thirds.
"Not only have we seen money redirected from our communities back to the city but we have seen the DPI dismantled and The Department of Regional NSW diminished and LLS de-valued," Mr Saunders said.
"It's my main priority to stand up for our farmers and that won't happen with DPI in its current form, so we will make that change."
Mr Saunders said when the Coalition was in government they made sure the DPI was able to function independently - as its own business unit because it needed its own autonomy.
"We've seen that's what works best as we go through the cycles of drought, flood, fire, mouse plague," Mr Saunders said.
"DPI in its current form is being completely watered down - and to be frank I won't sit by and say nothing...We will make the change."
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty hit back saying the National Party were the architects of the DPI her government inherited, which was buried inside what was the Department of Regional NSW.
"Only the Minns Labor government has restructured to form the DPI and Regional Development, putting primary industries front and centre and also strengthening the leadership for agriculture, biosecurity, forestry and fisheries," Ms Moriarty said.
"It is our government that has increased funding for biosecurity to $947 million, which is $147m more than Dugald Saunders provided when Minister. We have created the Biosecurity Commissioner and the Feral Pig Coordinator roles and delivered record funding.
"It is our government who has ensured LLS is now receiving record funding."
