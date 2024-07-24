The Land
Land mapping inaccuracies concern NSW Farmers

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
July 24 2024 - 5:00pm
NSW Farmers executive councillor Craig Huf put two motions to the annual conference concerning land mapping. Picture by Denis Howard
NSW Farmers executive councillor Craig Huf put two motions to the annual conference concerning land mapping. Picture by Denis Howard

The intricacies and perceived inaccuracies of different digital mapping across different levels of government and through different government agencies is a growing concern for growers and an issue that delegates at the NSW Farmers conference want tackled.

