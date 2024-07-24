Land mapping inaccuracies concern NSW Farmers

The intricacies and perceived inaccuracies of different digital mapping across different levels of government and through different government agencies is a growing concern for growers and an issue that delegates at the NSW Farmers conference want tackled.
Executive councillor Craig Huf, Far North Coast branch, put two motions to conference.
The first motion was that NSW Farmers advocate for one central and comprehensive online mapping portal to provide land owners with all environmental overlays and projects that impact, effect or diminish the existing or future use rights on rural land.
"We want to put a motion forward that we have a central location for mapping," Mr Huf said.
"It's actually very hard to find what overlays are on your farm.
"In our area, we have a local government area overlay. We also have conservation zones and it's difficult to find all of the overlays you have on your farm.
"We propose that the state government provide a central portal that we as farmers can make reference to, and look at our future rights."
Executive councillor Louise Burge spoke against the motion.
"It is with some reluctance I speak against this motion," she said.
"It is because of the risk of inaccuracies of mapping and the clear government intention not to accept matters.
"I agree with the sentiment and maybe it [the motion] needs further work, but at the moment the regulatory mapping is inaccurate.
"What worries me is that once these maps do become a centralised portal, and the government doesn't show the attention to correct the map, it could potentially undermine your property values.
"I understand the sentiment, but I think the risk factor in making it easier for government departments to continue this inaccuracy, I think, is overwhelming."
The motion passed vote.
The second motion put by Mr Huf was that NSW Farmers requires any government agencies that propose environmental overlays or infrastructure projects to:
"The need is definitely there for this matter be reviewed and for farmers to have some input on what's being incumbent on their land and chance to refuse the proposal put forward on the basis of science," Mr Huf said.
"I think while this motion won't go all the way, it will go a long way to giving the landowners the rights they need to actually have some input on encompasses."
This motion was also passed at vote.
Ms Burge then put forward a motion that NSW Farmers opposes the 2024 draft NSW Native Vegetation Regulatory Map and other wetlands overlay in their present form.
Background to the motion stated that despite several reviews, the latest release of the draft Native Vegetation Map has never been accurate.
"The problem that's happening throughout the state in terms of the inaccuracy of the map not only has implications for the NSW review, but also in terms of changes to native vegetation legislation or regulations," Ms Burge said.
"[The issue is] how the mapping in its inaccurate form not only is applied, but the inability to get common sense changes with that mapping, regardless of whether a farmer actually makes an approach to the government departments."
This motion was also passed.
