Tensions run high on eID support at NSW Farmers conference

NSW Farmers have voted to continue its support for the mandatory roll-out of electronic identification (eID) tags for sheep and goats but it was not without heated debate.
Tensions ran high as primary producers wore their heart on their sleeves from both sides of the discussion when they raised concerns about the issue.
But in a count, they voted down the motion put by Wilcannia/White Cliffs branch to remove support for eID tags as well as Warren's calls to oppose the scheme unless and until all the conditions currently required by existing principle-based policy (4687) were met.
First to speak for the motions was executive councillor Phil Holmden who said this had been a topic of discussion ever since former Agriculture Minister now NSW Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders announced the roll-out at a NSW Farmers conference in 2022.
"We won't not support traceability but there is a better way," Mr Holmden said.
"There has been a lot of strong advocacy on this in this room ... we don't need to take away from that."
But he said the national vendor declaration was not fit for purpose.
"It doesn't matter if we put the most gold plated ear tag in a sheep that costs thousands of dollars, it wouldn't improve traceability one iota," he said.
Later he and former NSW Farmers' president James Jackson said there were many members who had reservations over eID and did not want it unless government met the association caveats of in-principal support.
Merriwa's Chris Kemp, chair of the association's sheep meet committee, said for the past two years he had worked on the in-principal support for the sheep industry and nearly all the caveats had been achieved in some form including the cost of tags.
"The Department of Primary Industries knows exactly what our in-principal support is ... every single meeting we have jammed it down their throat," Mr Kemp said.
"We now have 76 cents (discount) when they couldn't get a national tag tender and all the other states were getting money and NSW was getting nothing.
"We were in the room, the only reason why we have 76c is because of NSW Farmers, I jammed it into DPI that we needed money to get this across the line. This is the stuff you don't hear about."
In May, the NSW government announced a discount program of 76c to make $1 eID tags available after industry and The Land had lobbied for a tag subsidy.
"I know the system doesn't suit everyone and it is expensive," Mr Kemp said.
"It's coming. We can sit back and do nothing, or we can try and do something. If we sat back and did nothing then we would not have got tags."
NSW Farmers wool committee chair David Young echoed Mr Kemp's sentiments saying there had been great success with committee members "getting the best result" to move this along.
"This was going to happen whether we wanted it or not and the best way to attack is being in the tent," Mr Young said.
"This gives us access to international markets and we must have traceability to have access this."
Mr Jackson added "at what time do we pull the pin on policy" when the caveats had not been met.
Peter Carter, Wellington, also spoke for the motion saying that during his time with the association there had been two other motions that cost its members - clearing laws and Ovine Johnes disease.
"This could be another one," Mr Carter said.
