Tensions run high on eID support at NSW Farmers conference

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated July 24 2024 - 8:19am, first published 7:30am
NSW Farmers have voted to continue its support for the mandatory roll-out of electronic identification (eID) tags for sheep and goats but it was not without heated debate.

