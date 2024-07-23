Farmers chase 'producer share' disclosure on retail meat

NSW Farmers will advocate for a "producers share" to be displayed on retail meat in supermarkets and butchers to give consumers a better understanding about where their food comes from.
Glen Innes branch delegate Daniel McAlary put forward the motion that there is transparency over the producer's share of the retail value of beef and sheep meat.
Mr McAlary said the statistic was known in the United States as "the farm gate share" and "the producers share" in the United Kingdom.
Background for the motion said the share was calculated by dividing the estimated weight equivalent livestock price by the indicative retail price. It displays for consumers the week-by-week movements in the gross profit margin of meat retailers.
"This motion is aimed directly at MLA," Mr McAlary said.
"Don't get me wrong, they do good work. But, MLA doesn't want upset retailers.
"The producer share should include what supermarkets and other retailers get for meat as well.
"This statistic is not produced in Australia, but has been produced in America since 1946 on a weekly basis.
"So we're only about 80 years behind the times. Consumers need to know."
Mr McAlary said the framework was already in place to make this a reality.
"There already is a template which is produced by Aus-Meat, funded by Australian farmers through our levies.
"It's a very quick, easy-using template. It's in MLA's constitution that this kind of reporting is what they are required to do."
Denis Haselwood, Glen Innes branch, also supported the motion, saying that references were being made to the share and return for farmers.
"The ignorance of people in the cities about where their food comes from and what sort of returns farmers are getting," he said.
"This can emphasise just what proportion of the price consumers are paying in the supermarket is going to farmers."
The motion passed the vote.
