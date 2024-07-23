The Land

Farmers chase 'producer share' disclosure on retail meat

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
July 24 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers will advocate for "the producers share" be displayed by meat retailers.
NSW Farmers will advocate for "the producers share" be displayed by meat retailers.

NSW Farmers will advocate for a "producers share" to be displayed on retail meat in supermarkets and butchers to give consumers a better understanding about where their food comes from.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.