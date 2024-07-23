A Paragon of performance in $30,000 bull at Gates Performance Genetics sale

A bull whose sire is Booroomooka Paragon P96 has been sold for $30,000 at the Gates Angus bull sale, Armidale and has been bought by Tim and Margaret Vincent, Booragul Angus, Piallaway, for use within their successful battery of sires.
The sale ended with 41 of 45 bulls selling for an average of $8234.
The top-priced bull, Gates T75, was early in the catalogue. According to Mr Vincent, he'd found a bull "very different to what we'd been using," but it promised plenty of performance and an extensive array of data.
He said progeny from Paragon P96 had been performing well and exhibiting good data packages as more calves appeared within herds using the bull.
"I saw him in the book, and I knew that Paragon was performing well, and I wanted some new genes for my clients," he added.
An August 22 drop calf, T75, weighed 818 kilograms and had a scrotal circumference (SC) of 41 centimetres.
The data package was exemplary, with seven estimated breeding values rated in the top 10 per cent of the breed with some serious carcase data and two breed selection indexes.
Its EBVs included +0.6 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +60, +113, and +159, respectively, and +104 carcase weight (CWT). The bull scored a +24 for milk EBVs, a +12.1 for EMA and +3.0 for intramuscular fat (IMF).
The selection indexes rated it $251 for the Angus Breeding Index ($ A) and $327 for the Heavy Grain Index ($GN). Its sire, Paragon, has an $A of $276, while its $GN was $360.
The first bull of the day, Gates T35, sired by Sterling Pacific 904, sold for $18,000 and was bought by Forster and Sons, Abington, via Uralla.
Described as a cracking bull, the August 2022 calf weighed 802 kg and had an SC of 45cm.
Its EBVs included +2.6 BW, 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth of +54, +99, and +130, respectively, and +76 carcase weight (CWT). The bull scored a +15 for milk EBVs, a +5.1 for EMA, and +4.3 for intramuscular fat (IMF). Its IMF score put it within the top 10pc of the breed.
Its $A index was $243, while its $GN was $319.
Forster and Sons also paid $12,000 for Gates T19, a Rennylea N128 son born August '22 and weighing 782kg. Its $A index was $262, and its $GN was $344, both in the top 10pc of the breed.
Gostwyck Partners, Uralla, bought three bulls to $10,000, averaging $8666, while Rockvale, Kentucky, bought three bulls to $8000, averaging $7000.
Regular repeat buyers at Gates Performance, Ian and Adam Cabot, Doonba Pastoral Co, Barraba bought two bulls at $9000 and $7000, while Nalorac Pastoral Lyndhurst bought three bulls averaging $7333.
Athlyne Pastoral, Tenterfield, bought three bulls to $8000, averaging $7000. In contrast, Bowra Pastoral Company, Willow Glen, Guyra, bought eight bulls to $7000, averaging $6125 and taking home a gift for being the sale's volume buyer.
Sam Gates spoke on behalf of the family after the auction and congratulated Mr Vincent on his new sire.
"It's great to see a bull go into the Booragul herd; they have a well-respected program," he said.
The selling agents were Australian Property and Livestock Group, and the auctioneer was Blake O'Reilly. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.