The Land
A Paragon of performance in $30,000 bull at Gates Performance Genetics sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 24 2024 - 9:44am, first published 6:00am
Booragul Angus chasing Booroomooka Paragon genetics achieves goal at Gates Performance sale.

A bull whose sire is Booroomooka Paragon P96 has been sold for $30,000 at the Gates Angus bull sale, Armidale and has been bought by Tim and Margaret Vincent, Booragul Angus, Piallaway, for use within their successful battery of sires.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

