Farmers concerned for Local Land Services viability

When the NSW Government announced extensive pay cuts to Local Land Services (LLS) board members on May 15 this year, there was concern amongst farmers across the state about the quality and experience of future candidates.
Board member remuneration was cut from $20,000 per annum to $5000, while board chairs remuneration went from $60,000 down to $30,000.
Despite LLS holding board elections, the fact this concern continues was made evident at the NSW Farmers annual conference.
Executive councillor Louise Burge moved the motion that NSW Farmers requires a restoration of LLS board remuneration to pre-2023 levels to reflect the role and contribution of the elected members and chairs.
"I myself have been a previous management board member and authority member," she said.
"With the LLS board, I can only imagine the amount of due diligence you have to do, and the workload involved.
"I think the remuneration changes that have been imposed by the NSW Government is not reflective of their input and their experience and the necessary input that we require as rate payers."
Colin Bull, Deniliquin branch, has just finished a seven year stint on the Murray LLS board.
"Our branch had a large representation on the Murray LLS board," he said.
"So our branch is well aware of the issues around the pay cuts.
"It shows disrespect for the work the boards do.
"Nobody is doing this job for the money, but it is not right that board members will be out of pocket.
"Getting the LLS message out takes time.
"Board members do a lot of work outside of meetings, a lot of work behind the scenes."
Mr Bull is concerned with people running for the board with their own agendas.
"The danger will be people with a single issue standing to get their issue through, not looking at the bigger picture," he said.
The motion passed, however, the concern for LLS at the NSW Farmers conference did not stop there.
Gemma Porter, Wauchope branch, put forward a motion that NSW Farmers requires that no legislative change be made to the Local Land Services Act 2013 that in any way reduces the independence, autonomy and authority of LLS boards to represent ratepayers interests.
Ms Porter was concerned LLS boards were now regarded as "sub-committees" with the increasing centralisation of administrative, finance and management functions.
In speaking for the motion, Ms Porter said there had been changes made to LLS board roles without any consultation.
"The NSW Government has changed the roles and responsibilities of both the local and state Local Land Services boards that has emasculated their autonomy and their ability to adequately represent ratepayers interests," she said.
"These changes transfer more control of the organisation to the bureaucracy and government.
"While the driving principle behind the LLS of integrating agricultural, biosecurity, NRM and emergency advice and assistance to landholders is highly regarded, there has been a relentless drift away from the intent and spirit of the original model."
