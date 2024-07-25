The Land
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Seeking common-sense results

By Xavier Martin
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:59pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All roads led to Rosehill this week. File picture
All roads led to Rosehill this week. File picture

All roads led to Rosehill this week - or so it seemed for the hundreds of farmers who traversed our rough country roads to attend the 2024 NSW Farmers annual conference.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.