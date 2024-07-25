Seeking common-sense results

All roads led to Rosehill this week - or so it seemed for the hundreds of farmers who traversed our rough country roads to attend the 2024 NSW Farmers annual conference.
From Wilcannia to Wagga, many travelled hundreds if not thousands of kilometres to have their say on the solutions that will drive our future - and for their commitment, we are so grateful.
There is no doubt that 2024 has been better than expected, with relatively strong rainfall across many parts of the state.
However, there are a raft of issues, both new and old, that need to be addressed to keep our nation's farmers farming.
As Australians, we are at a watershed moment when it comes to our energy and how we source it. Renewable energy installations are being rushed, and the pain from the lack of the proper process is real and raw within our rural communities. Feral pigs are still running rampant, wild dogs, deer and dingoes are an increasing danger, and our water woes are far from over.
All the while, farmers have kept a focus on caring for their patch of Australia for the next generation - but these contributions to caring for the environment, as well as soil and pasture health, have often been sidelined by far less constructive slogans that pretend to "protect the planet".
The list of problems is met by the list of common-sense solutions coming out of our conference, which will set up true success for society.
Many of these opportunities were scrutinised, debated and voted upon at the NSW Farmers annual conference this year, and we were privileged to hear from all corners and commodities across the state.
Real hope of real change is on the cards, and we know what must be done to achieve it. Our thanks goes to each and every one of our delegates this year.
The path forward is very clear, and we're well on the way to getting these solutions from the paddock to Parliament.
