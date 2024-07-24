Sheep industry mourns the loss of dedicated stockman Graham Grinter

The sheep industry is mourning the loss of a prolific studmaster after Graham Henry Grinter, of Wooloona, Holbrook, died on Wednesday last week at the age of 77.
Mr Grinter graduated from Yanco High School in 1962, aged 14. A year later he purchased five Border Leicester ewes to form the Blequin stud.
In 1964 he used his shearing money to buy a further 10 ewes and a ram, Beanbah Style, and began showing.
Mr Grinter then established the Retallack stud at Ariah Park in 1975. The stud grew from strength to strength, as did Graham's showring success.
He was awarded numerous championships at major events, including interbreed broadribbons at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Australian Border Leicester Association president, Malcolm Starritt, said Mr Grinter left a remarkable legacy and was a consummate professional when it came to presenting his sheep.
Mr Grinter was a dearly loved husband of Margaret (deceased) and Isabella; father and father-in-law to Jennifer (deceased), Stephen Schmidt and Glenda; and adored grandfather to Aimee, Meg, Callum, Laura, Thomas, Benjamin, and Claire.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Mr Grinter's life at the Bectric Recreation Reserve Hall, via Temora, at 1pm on Friday, August 2.
Attendees are encouraged to wear stockman's workwear and share the stories he loved to tell.
