The Land
Government announces biosecurity commissioner appointment at NSW Farmers

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
July 24 2024 - 5:00pm
NSW Premier Chris Minns was back before NSW Farmers to announce the appointment of the independent biosecurity commissioner. Picture by Denis Howard.
Two years on from announcing that his government its commitment to appoint an independent biosecurity commissioner at the 2022 NSW Farmers conference, NSW Premier Chris Minns was back before the delegates to announce the appointment of Dr Marion Healy PSM.

