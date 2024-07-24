Government announces biosecurity commissioner appointment at NSW Farmers

Two years on from announcing that his government its commitment to appoint an independent biosecurity commissioner at the 2022 NSW Farmers conference, NSW Premier Chris Minns was back before the delegates to announce the appointment of Dr Marion Healy PSM.
Dr Healy has been appointed in the role after serving as interim commissioner since June 2023 and follows the follows the passing of the Biosecurity Amendment (Independent Biosecurity Commissioner) Bill in November 2023.
Dr Healy has more than 20 years experience across government and industry and for her outstanding public service to policy and regulatory practice she was awarded a Public Service Medal in 2021.
Mr Minns said that before the election Labor promised to introduce the state's first ever biosecurity commissioner.
"The role was developed following extensive consultation with farmers and landholders," he said.
"We wanted someone who could give independent and impartial advice while also advocating on behalf of the industry.
"A permanent independent biosecurity security commissioner is now law in NSW.
"Since last year, Dr Healy has served as our interim biosecurity commissioner and I'm delighted she's now officially been appointed to the role.
"She has 20 years experience across ag biosecurity and food safety.
"She's been doing a great job doing this and we're very happy that she's staying on."
Mr Minns said invasive species are like a slow moving bushfire.
"When there is a bushfire, we'll get out there to help. We need to have the same attitude when it comes to weeds if we're going to have any chance of getting them under control," he said.
"That's why, as the government, we'll be rolling out $946 million as part of the biosecurity package.
"That's almost $1 billion dollars to identify, control, and destroy the pests and weeds that are threatening farmers' business.
"We've been seeing the importance of this funding when the incursion of fire ants came over the border of the Queensland.
"When we came to office there was $15 million on the table to deal with the ants, but as a result of the threat increasing, we've increased the response to $80 million to do more than any other state in the national program."
Also addressing the conference, Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW Tara Moriarty reiterated the importance of Dr Healy's appointment.
"Dr Healy has served as the interim biosecurity commissioner since June 2023 and she's been highly effective in working with private and public sector stakeholders," she said.
"I look forward to continuing to work with Dr Healy to protect our producers landscapes across NSW."
Ms Moriarty said the government was committed to strengthening critical research in the primary industries sector.
"We need to keep innovating to ensure that NSW farmers remain at the forefront of productivity and sustainability, whilst also addressing the major impacts of pests and diseases, and the threat of a changing climate.
"My department is proud to be Australia's largest agricultural R&D provider.
"It's also in the top one per cent of research institutes globally in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, forestry, biosecurity, environment and ecology.
"I'm particularly proud of the department's world leading research into sustainable primary industries.
"While the NSW primary industries sector was valued at $21.3 billion last year, it's crucial we continue to deliver these exceptional outcomes.
"The NSW Government is committed to supporting the farmers of our state to become a $30 billion sector by 2030."
