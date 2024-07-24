Champion Hereford at Glen Innes catches the judge's eye

Courallie Herefords at Inverell took out champion Hereford bull at the 79th annual Glen Innes Hereford bull and female show and sale on Wednesday.
Courallie J P022 Ledger T017, by the 2020 top-priced bull at this event sale, Courallie J L285 Ledger P022, was exhibited by David and Mel Hann, Inverell and presented at 935 kilograms with an eye muscle area of 136 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
The whiteface sire won intermediate champion bull by guest judge and Braford breeder Doug Bennett, Little Valley Grazing Co at Stratheden via Casino who noted that he presented better in the flank with more eye muscle area compared to the competition.
Mr Hann said the young bull presented as a champion from the time he was a calf.
Yardsman's pick of the bulls - as voted by the vendors at this sale - went to the sleek coated Willgoose Fairsome T093 by Yagaburne Nightwatch N298 bred by Dr Phil Yantsch, Toowoomba.
Presenting at 945kg with 133sqcm EMA, 40cm scrotal and a motility score of 93, this bull was judged champion senior bull and was part of the winning pen of three.
Champion junior bull went to the poll Hereford Bahreena Toulouse, 860kg at 22 months with a daily weight gain figure of 1.3kg/day, bred by Jane Leake at Tingha.
Champion senior and junior heifers went to Roger Kneipp's Dundee Echo Park at Dundee with Dundee Cherry Ripe T317 winning the senior ribbon and Dundee Constance U332 taking home the junior prize.
"I saw her potential from a young age and she developed all the time to weaning," said Mr Kneipp, who has retained the junior champion's full sister.
Pen of three place getters included after Willgoose included Courallie in second and Reevesdale at Gum Flat in third.
Best pen of six went to Courallie with the Vivers family's Jindalee Hereford stud at Kings Plains in third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.