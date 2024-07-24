One dead in multi-vehicle crash involving sheep truck in the state's south

A fatal multi-vehicle crash involving two cars and a sheep truck in the state's south, has left one driver dead.
About 10:50am today, emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Burley Griffin Way, Murrumburrah, 70km east of Yass.
The driver of one of the cars died before the arrival of emergency services, and is yet to be identified.
A 64 year old male driver of the second vehicle, and the 28-year-old male truck driver were uninjured.
Both men have been taken to Harden Hospital for mandatory testing.
At the time of the crash the truck was carrying about 500 sheep. The sheep were not injured. Local Land Services are assisting with the welfare and removal of the sheep.
Officers from The Hume Police District have established a crime scene are awaiting the arrival of specialist police.
Burley Griffin Way between Murrumburrah and Wallendbeen is expected to remain closed for some hours, with diversions in place, however motorists are urged to avoid the area. Motorists are advised to monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated with strict confidence.
