Strong commercial interest at Glenwarrah Herefords and Brooksby Angus

A first-time buyer from Queensland has taken the top-priced bull at the Glenwarrah Hereford and Brooksby Angus on-property sale in Bundarra on Wednesday.
In the breakdown, 35 of 39 two-year-old Angus bulls reached a top of $15,000 to average $8914, while the two-year-old Herefords sold to $14,000 to average $8058 across 17 of 22 lots.
The 13 of 19 Angus yearlings sold to $12,000 and averaged $6154.
Brooksby Paris T333, by Merridale Paris P24 and out of Abbott Gilda P19, reached the sale top of $15,000.
He was bought by Campbell Watson, Wandoan, Qld.
The 23-month-old, 902 kilograms, scanned rump and rib fat of 15 and 11 millimetres, respectively, eye muscle area of 128 square centimetres, intramuscular fat of 6.7 per cent and 42cm scrotal.
He was the sole purchase for Mr Watson, who praised the bull's conformation and temperament.
His European Union-accredited operation breeds and fattens bullocks, typically Angus/Hereford cross, and he was looking for bulls with docility and weight grain.
VC Pastoral Company, also of Wandoan, paid $14,000 for the Reiland Portugal P330 son, Brooksby Portugal T128, 22 months.
The 908kg bull scanned 17mm rump fat with 13mm rib, 130sq cm EMA, 7.4pc IMF and 40cm scrotal.
The bull weighed 37kg at birth and recorded estimated breeding values of +4.6 birthweight and +95 600-day growth.
The operation spent $14,000 on another Portugal son, Brooksby Portugual T321, with a birthweight of 33kg.
They also bought the top-priced yearling bull, Brooksby Royal Gem U181, by Booroomooka Royal Gem R196, for $12,000, and another yearling, Brooksby Paris U272, by Merridale Paris P24, for $4000.
A major volume buyer in the Angus run was return buyer Danieli Farms, Kingstown.
Through their agent, Cody Van Heerwaarden, Nutrien Armidale, the Danieli family selected nine bulls to an equal top of $14,000 to average $10,000.
Their top lots included another Reiland Portugal son, Brooksby Portugal T339, and Brooksby Leading Edge T149, by Dunoon Q220.
Their $11,000 bull, Brooksby Leading Edge T444, was also by Dunoon Q220.
Tim Danieli said the family-run, mixed cropping operation, which included his mother, siblings and their partners and his children, spanned 4856 hectares.
Mr Danieli said he had bought from the stud before and was looking for good, framey bulls.
"We were happy with the bulls last year and we've got a pretty good line of cows for them to go over, all Angus," he said.
He said he had been prepared to pay more and selected additional bulls after the sale was complete.
Vickery Freehold Lands, Barraba, paid to an equal top of $12,000 to average $10,000 across a draft of five.
Gavin and Tracey Streilitz, Uralla, selected five Angus bulls, both two-year-olds and yearlings, paying to $10,000 to average $7000.
In the Herefords, the top-priced bull at $14,000 went to Jim and Dianne Freeman, Tyringham.
The 23-month-old Glenwarrah Mumbai T96, 874kg, scanned 9mm and 7mm over the rump and rib, 121 sq cm EMA, 5.3pc IMF and 42cm scrotal.
Mumbai T96 was by Glenwarrah Mumbai M183 and out of Glenwarrah Prunella N182.
The Freemans also paid $6000 for Glenwarrah Quotation T214, by Welray Quotation Q864.
Other Hereford buyers included LJ and FL Coombes, Barraba, who paid $10,000 for another Mumbai M183 son, Glenwarrah Mumbai T166.
Nattai Investments, Grafton, paid $10,000 for Glenwarrah Delux T017, by Glenwarrah Delux P232.
Allan and Chris Brennan, Uralla, also paid $10,000 for another Delux son in Glenwarrah Delux T016.
Glenwarrah stud principal Steve Collins said he was pleased with the lineup of bulls and said it was rewarding to have both new and return buyers.
Nutrien and Armitage and Buckley conducted the sale with auctioneers Todd Piddington, Armitage and Buckley, Armidale, and Harry Phillips, Nutrien, Armidale.
AuctionsPlus provided the interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.