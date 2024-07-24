Bungulla Shorthorn stud's top bull top goes to breed leaders' syndicate

A syndicate of three leading Shorthorn studs bought the top-priced bull at the combined Bungulla and Nagol Park sale, Manilla, on Wednesday.
The sale reached a top price of $20,000 and averaged $8000 across 31 bulls. There were 14 bulls passed in at auction but a further three sold afterwards.
The $20,000 Bungulla Duchess T122 was bought by Neilson and Sue Job's Royalla stud, Yeoval, Chris and Rachel Hall, Warraberry stud, Parkes, and Lincoln and Lisa Job's Marellan stud, Emerald, Queensland.
The white bull, 25 months, weighed 828 kilograms and scanned 127 square centimetres eye muscle area and 7.5pc intramuscular fat.
It ranked in the top 20pc of the breed for its birthweight expected progeny difference at +0.5 and also recorded +45.1 weaning weight and +76.3 yearling weight.
Mr Job said all three studs had been looking for a quality white bull, and his syndicate partners had examined the bull before the sale and extolled its virtues.
"He's a good, easy-doing bull with a moderate frame," Mr Job said.
"He's got very good balance and beautiful structure."
"My syndicate partners had seen him before I did today, and they thought he would fit the bill for a white bull we'd all want to use.
"We think he will breed us good cattle that will fit into a number of markets."
The Witten Partnership, Gossanbar, Woods Reef, via Barraba, paid $14,000 for the equal second top-priced bull, Bungulla Trigger T146, by Moombi Trigger Q44.
It also ranked in the top 20pc for birthweight at +0.2, with +50.3 weaning weight and +76.3 yearling weight.
Aged 24 months, it weighed 915kg with an EMA of 133 sq cm and 7.6pc IMF.
Also selling for $14,000 was Bungulla Luvabull T116, by Bungulla Luvabull. It weighed 842kg, had an EMA of 124 sq cm and an IMF of 7.3pc.
It was bought by BC and AJ Swain, Gartmure, Gunnedah, who also paid $6000 for Bungulla Quintrex T89.
A volume buyer with four bulls averaging $9000 was MR and AC Ireland Grazing Co, Muluerindie, Walcha.
Their top-priced choice was the $12,000 Bungula Gigabytes T200, by Yamburgan Gigabytes P16.
Aged 23 months, it weighed 820kg, had an EMA of 125 sq cm and an IMF of 7.3pc.
Pemberley Grazing, Isisford, Qld, also bought four bulls averaging $6000, while ML and JG Ireland, Prairie Fields, Walcha bought two bulls at $6000 each.
David Stevenson, Balarang, Wallabadah, bought two bulls for $8000 and $7000, while Dean and Penny Blomfield, Kyooma Partnership, Barraba, bought two bulls for $6000 each.
Longarm Pastoral Company, Barraba, paid $8000, while Carlowrie Partnership, Carlowrie, Uralla, bought two bulls for $8000 and $6000.
Elders Stud Stock and Purtle Plevey Agencies were the selling agents, and Paul Dooley, Tamworth, was the auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
