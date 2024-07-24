Producers urged to be vigilant with six trichomoniasis cases confirmed

Hunter Valley cattle producers have been warned to stay vigilant for bovine trichomoniasis, with six active cases reported in the region.
Local Land Services district veterinarian Leanne Polsen, Scone, said the notifiable disease was common in Queensland but numbers were increasing in NSW.
Dr Polsen gave a presentation at the Northern Artificial Breeders Forum at Scone this week.
The disease affects both bulls and females and can only be spread during mating or by using contaminated equipment.
Trade cattle from Queensland could be infected and strays getting into neighbouring paddocks were also behind the spread, she said.
"The first sign you might recognise is the poor pregnancy rates," Dr Polsen said.
"If you haven't got a tight joining period, you're going to see extended calving seasons and you're going to see more late calves.
"You'll also see a reduced calving rate and that's associated too. A third of these cows will abort in the last trimester.
"If your technician or your vet mentions that these cows are empty but have fluid, think trich."
She urged producers to check National Vendor Declarations and to contact their vet if they suspected the disease.
Dr Polsen said the infection would clear on its own after two to six months of sexual rest.
Reports of immunity ranged from three to 22 months and cattle could therefore be reinfected.
Vaccination only changed the immune response - meaning cows were more likely to maintain the pregnancy - but bulls could still be infected, she said.
Dr Polsen noted infected bulls were asymptomatic and once they tested positive they should be considered as permanent carriers, she said.
"There's no treatment available, so the best strategy for managing this disease once you've got it is to cull," she said.
"History is really important - has there been exposure to northern-bred cattle or strays in and out of your property?"
She recommended testing all bulls in the herd and getting at least two 'not detected' results back before assuming the animal was clear.
Testing was sensitive and was dependent on the bug being present in the sample that was used.
Dr Polsen cited a case where there were a run of bulls that tested positive.
It was discovered the scissors used to cut part of the PCR test had become infected.
"The time that it took to load the next bull, prep him, do the sampling, there was still enough DNA on that tool to contaminate the sampling," she said.
The Department of Primary Industries would pay for the first six tests, she said.
From there, she encouraged producers to develop an elimination plan with their vet and inform their neighbours.
Culling infected bulls, testing all bulls prior to joining every season, and not loaning or leasing out bulls were all important actions to take.
Producers should also cull any empty cows, investigate any abortions, and consider using artificial insemination the season following a positive result.
"Quite conservatively I've done some numbers with other vets... the average female is going to lose two to three pregnancies once they've been exposed to this disease," she said.
"Most of us can't carry those females and run a profit."
