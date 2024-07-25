Bull sells for six figures at the 2024 Texas Angus sale

A bull has sold for six figures at the 2024 Texas Angus Bull Sale near Warialda.
Texas TNT T317 exploded onto the scene at the auction and sold for $100,000 at the sale on Thursday, July 25.
The 992-kilogram bull had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of 200-, 400- and 600-day weight of +65, +109 and +147, respectivley.
The bull, by Poss Rawhide out of Texas Undine R239, also had an EBV of +89 carcase weight, which ranked the bull in the top six per cent of the breed.
The 2024 Texas Angus Bull Sale near Warialda has kicked off with the first hour of bidding all done.
In that first hour of the auction, all the lots offered were sold and there was a top price of $38,000 achieved for Texas Take Over T921, by G A R Ashland out of Texas Undine H647.
The 1038-kilogram bull had EBVs of 200-, 400- and 600-day weight of +65, +112 and +156, respectively, along with +135 mature cow weight and +11 eye muscle area.
Later on, back-to-back lots cracked $50,000.
Texas U-Beauty U67 sold for $55,000 before Texas U-Ripper U275 sold for $50,000.
Both bulls were sired by Poss Deadwood and out of Texas Pride daughters.
The Land journalist Simon Chamberlain is on the ground following the sale, where there are 273 bulls catalogued, and will be bringing readers a full report later today.
At last year's Texas Angus sale, visitors witnessed a national all-breeds record price of $360,000 as Texas Angus stud principals Ben and Wendy Mayne sold 252 bulls for a complete clearance.
Some travelled from as far as the United States to witness the incredible sale.
We will have to wait and see if that feat will be matched, but so far there have been some strong sales.
The sale kicked off with 10 lots of 10 AI'd pregnancy tested in calf heifers which sold between $2700 a head and $4200 a head before the bulls started selling.
Find out how the first 30 bulls sold:
Texas Rawhide T334, by Poss Rawhide out of Texas Toque R242, sold for $28,000.
Texas Rawhide T384, by Poss Rawhide out of Texas Undine Q283, sold for $24,000.
Texas Rawhide T391, by Poss Rawhide out of Texas Undine G504, sold for $18,000.
Texas Rawhide T473, by Poss Rawhide out of Texas Secret R169, sold for $12,000.
Texas Take Over T921, by G A R Ashland out of Texas Undine H647, sold for $38,000.
Texas Ashland T934, by G A R Ashland out of Texas Undine H647, sold for $30,000.
Texas Ashland T901, by G A R Ashland out of Texas Undine H647, sold for $20,000.
Texas Take Off T914, by G A R Ashland out of Texas Undine H647, sold for $20,000.
Texas Iceman T419, by Texas Iceman R725 out of Texas Toque M213, sold for $34,000.
Texas Rawhide T499, by Poss Rawhide out of Texas Toque F275, sold for $18,000.
Texas Powershift T935, by Texas Powershift P632 out of Texas Toque J602, sold for $16,000.
Texas Powershift T942, by Texas Powershift P632 out of Texas Toque J602, sold for $24,000.
Texas Geddes T915, by Varilek Geddes 7068 out of Texas Undine H638, sold for $10,000.
Texas Geddes T919, by Varilek Geddes 7068 out of Texas Undine H638, sold for $18,000.
Texas Entice T873, by Mogck Entice out of Texas Undine P639, sold for $24,000.
Texas Entice T865, by Mogck Entice out of Texas Pride M535, sold for $16,000.
Texas Entice T860, by Mogck Entice out of Texas Undine N184, sold for $26,000.
Texas Entice T369, by Mogck Entice out of Texas Omnia Q394, sold for $10,000.
Texas Brad Pitt T487, by Texas Brad Pitt Q065 out of Texas Usherette Q391, sold for $14,000.
Texas Powerplay T359, by Texas Powerplay P613 out of Texas Usherette Q569, sold for $14,000.
Texas Powerplay T686, by Texas Powerplay P613 out of Texas Usherette N392, sold for $10,000.
Texas Powerplay T395, by Texas Powerplay P613 out of Texas Toque G100, sold for $10,000.
Texas Trailblazer T715, by Ferguson Trailblazer 239E out of Texas Undine P303, sold for $20,000.
Texas Trailblazer T579, by Ferguson Trailblazer 239E out of Texas Omnia M207, sold for $26,000.
Texas Powerplay T417, by Texas Powerplay P613 out of Texas Omnia P068, sold for $18,000.
Texas Powerplay T612, by Texas Powerplay P613 out of Texas Toque M235, sold for $14,000.
Texas Rawhide T352, by Poss Rawhide out of Texas Undine Q040, sold for $34,000
Texas Rawhide T461, by Poss Rawhide out of Texas Pride N545, sold for $20,000.
Texas Rawhide T307, by Poss Rawhide out of Texas Undine, sold for $18,000.
Texas Rawhide T486, by Poss Rawhide out of Texas Elandine M334 sold for $24,000.
