Bull sells for six figures at the 2024 Texas Angus sale

Updated July 25 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 1:09pm
A view of last year's 2023 Texas Angus bull sale near Warialda. File picture by Andy Saunders

A bull has sold for six figures at the 2024 Texas Angus Bull Sale near Warialda.

