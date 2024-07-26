Well bred cattle strong at Bega in lighter yarding

Quality cattle sold strong at Bega on Thursday where a total of 1200 head were yarded.
Stewart Smith, Chester and Smith, Bega, said well bred and heavy cattle sold well, with an overall dearer trend.
"In places your dairy cross cattle and some of the plainer types were hard enough to sell," he said.
"Most cattle were lighter than last month - the winter is starting to show in some of the cattle so we are not getting the weights we were six weeks ago."
Two-year-old steers sold to a top of $1700.
Euro steers mostly made $900 to $1100 and topped at $1140.
Angus steers topped at $1180 with most sold for $950 to $1100, while younger steers typically sold for $600 to $900.
Heifers mostly made $700 to $900 and topped at $1140 while younger heifers sold for $550 to $700.
Cows with calves made $1950.
Pilkington and Rogers, Bega, sold 13 Angus steers, 18-months, for $1520.
V Mawhinney, Candelo, sold 16 Angus steers weaners, 275kg, for $1080.
D S Barrett, Bemboka, sold 35 Limousin-cross weaners with the steers making an average of $1095 and the heifer portion averaging $940.
Buyers were from Leongatha, Warrigal, Orbost, Moss Vale, Braidwood and Camden along with good local competition.
This was the final sale for Chester and Smith trading under that name, with agent Jason Gannon becoming a partner and the agency to trade as South Coast Livestock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.