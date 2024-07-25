Glen Innes Hereford sale offers multi-venders a chance to showcase whiteface genetics

The top-selling bull at the 79th annual Glen Innes Herefords show and sale on Wednesday was also the champion sire, for the Courallie stud at Inverell.
Courallie J P022 Ledger T017 was judged champion bull earlier in the day and went on to claim the top spot in reluctant bidding, selling online for $10,000 to Victorian breeder Paul Dal Bosco, Puckapunya.
Sired by the 2020 Glen Innes sale-topper, Courallie J L285 Ledger P022, the two year old presented at 935 kilograms with an eye muscle area of 136 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
He exhibited good growth figures in his estimated breeding values, including +19 for milk and +6.7 for EMA and scanned six per cent intramuscular fat.
The Courallie stud, owned by David and Mel Hann, tips its hat to David's parent's stud, Courallie J at Narrabri, and with those genetics secured a gong for best truckload of bulls and most successful breeder of the show and sale.
The second top-priced bull at $9000 also came out of the family stud, Courallie J M288 Matty T012, by Wirruna Matty M288 from a daughter of Wirruna Ledger, going the same way to Puckapunya, Vic, through AuctionsPlus.
In the finish 15 of 41 bulls offered sold to average $6200.
Courallie sold five of seven bulls to average $7200.
Jindalee Hereford stud at Kingsplain sold four of seven to average $5750, selling to $7000 for Jindalee Texas T105 by Lotus Quarry Q177, going to Rawson Pastoral Services at Willow Tree.
Another stylish Quarry son, Jindalee Targaryen T078, went to Hillview Hereford stud at Tyringham for the single-bid price of $5000.
Bahreenah Hereford stud at Tingha sold five from seven to average $5400, with three sires at $5000 each going to volume buyers Trevor and Kay Wilson, Dyraaba via Casino, repeat clients, who will use their new bulls over Brahman-cross cows.
Willgoose Hereford stud at Toowoomba would have sold the yardsman's pick of the bulls for $7000 but stud principal Dr Phil Yantsh retained the sire, a sleek coated Willgoose Fairsome T093 by Yagaburne Nightwatch N298.
Leeway Herefords at Ootha sold one bull for $7000.
The female component of the sale drew more attention, as is the way with whiteface heifers in the market.
Roger Kneipp's Dundee Echo Park sold six of six heifers to average $3625 and top at $4250, twice.
The unjoined Dundee Constance 78 U332, 14 months, by Dundee Boxcar Billy, went for the best money. As champion Hereford female of the Glen Innes show she was purchased by volume female buyer and Hereford breeder Tom Bell from Killarney, Qld, who took away three heifers.
Mr Kneipp said he retained in his stud a full sister to Constance.
The experienced breeder, who has attended every one of the 79 Hereford show and sale events at Glen Innes from the age of a baby, sold Dundee Cherry Ripe 88 T317 for the equal top money.
By Dundee Bonanza M025 from a daughter of Courallie Kodiak, the joined heifer sold to JD Gibb from Cootamundra.
In all, 10 of 13 female lots sold to average $3250.
The sale was conducted by Elders with AuctionsPlus handling the online bidding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.