Glen Innes Hereford sale offers multi-venders a chance to showcase whiteface genetics

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:44pm, first published 11:22am
David Hann, Courallie Herefords at Inverell with champion bull and sale-topper Courallie J P022 Ledger T017 at Glen Innes.
The top-selling bull at the 79th annual Glen Innes Herefords show and sale on Wednesday was also the champion sire, for the Courallie stud at Inverell.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

