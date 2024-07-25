Six-year-old Paxton transforms poddies into show steers

Around the Inverell cattle sale most weeks there would be a young face looking through all the pens and up against the rails on the hunt for his next potential show steer.
Six-year-old Paxton Wieck, Delungra, has been around cattle all his life with parents Casey and Nigel, but his love for poddy calves started when he was no older than 14-months-old.
In 2019, the family took on a number of calves throughout the drought whose mothers weren't able to raise them.
Mrs Weick said few years later another run of calves crossed the families path again, from cows who had calved down throughout feedlots and weren't able to keep them, this cemented Paxton's love for poddy calves.
"Some of those now are our replacement females," she said.
"I've got photos of him in his portacot feeding poddies.
"He just loves going out and feeding them and he knows who they all are."
The love of poddies continued to grow for the youngster with the family attending the weekly fat cattle sales in Inverell and going 'poddy-hunting'.
"He bid and bought his first heifer in January 2020," Mrs Wieck said.
"Paxton wasn't even two yet.
"That one was a black-baldy heifer Rowdy and she's heavy in calf again now."
Since then, there have been multiple calves fed by Paxton, one being Huey the Hereford, who is now three and helps break in the family's show cattle by teaching them to lead.
In the dry period last summer, the family had 130 calves all on milk at the one time, feeding them morning and night.
Mrs Wieck said Paxton was completely in his element.
At the end of the dry period, Paxton returned to the saleyards where he purchased Tiger, his current show steer for $100.
"Tiger got fourth out of 27 in the lightweight steers class at FarmFest," Mrs Wieck said.
"He was also champion led steer at Bingara show, they are his only two outings."
Paxton is also taking Tiger to The Allbreeds Heifer Show, in Blayney.
"He has never done a youth show before, so he's going to take his bottle baby to Allbreeds," she said.
The two latest purchases for the youngster were Snowball the Charolais, which he bought for $120 and Rabbit for $20.
"All the agents encourage him," Casey said.
"It's not just our local agents, it's all of them.
"He has them wrapped around his little finger in there."
When it comes to breaking the steers in, the youngster puts in most of the hard yards himself, starting with the calves from one-month-old, to then preparing them for the show ring, with mum and dad only stepping in where they have to.
Although not all of them making it to the showring, some reach good weaner weights and then are sold through the weaner sales funding the next lot of steers coming through the ranks, while some heifers were kept for breeding.
"He's got a goal," Mrs Wieck said.
"He paid $90 for Speedo, he's a Droughtmaster and he said he's got to grow up because he's not big enough to sell yet, he has got to make $900.
"That's his goal and the figure he wants to get out of him, he knows he has to make money out of them."
Paxton's selling theory is one that would make sense to a six-year-old. If he buys a calf for $100 the calf needs to make $1000.
When purchasing the calves Mrs Wieck said the young fella had a good grasp on how much to spend and would be out bid if a steer was making too much money.
"The steers have got a shed with shavings in it and the little ones have rugs on them," Mrs Wieck said.
"He was playing tag with the little black one yesterday afternoon in the pen."
