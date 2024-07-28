Old school cattle assessment relevant in today's beef industry say historic researchers

When selecting bulls or females there are a number of high-tech tools available including the latest innovations in genetic evaluation.
However, the old methods of phenotypic selection apply in modern times, just as they did in the distant past, argue advocates for these assessment techniques.
As a former dairy farmer turned beef producer Albert Hancock of Glen Innes learned of these old ways through his grandfather, who ran an Australian Illawarra Shorthorn stud from his property at Clothiers Creek in the Tweed Valley.
Old Arch Warmsley, a relation of those family members well known on the northern tablelands, referred to an ancient British veterinary textbook titled "Skin and bone" which explained phenotypic observations over time and he applied these learnings to his own cows.
He soon re-discovered for himself that the dairy cows who produced the best butter fat showed a yellow flake of skin under the hairs of the tail swish. They also exhibited signs of fertility and do-ability in the way their hair swirled on certain points of the body.
This presence of a good immune system in itself leads to good milk and fertility, with that notion proved these days through ossification figures gleaned from carcase data.
As regenerative grazing is to pasture management, the natural cattle assessment process has its roots in the most ancient of people who made their living herding livestock.
Observations over time coupled with on-the-ground proof led to later generations adopting these common sense ways.
In the mid 1800s Frenchman Francis Guenon wondered why his cows milked better than some of the others grazing on the common and went on to create something of a formula for assessing quality and quantity of milk production in cows.
He published his findings in a book called "The Milch Cow" and referenced nearly a dozen different shapes of the escutcheon, or milk line, that can be seen in the hair pattern on the rear end of an animal.
Old dairy farmers only kept the calves with a prominent "milk line".
A "greasy" longitudinal part to the hair along the spine, wider the better, is another indicator of hormonal activity within the animal.
Even the hair lying along the forehead tells a story, with straight "bangs" falling forward more desirable than hair standing up.
There are linear measurement calculations that divide a body into ratios of rump length to flank, heart girth to top line - the circumference of an animal should be longer than its measurement from poll to tail.
Distance between the shoulder blades versus the pins can assist in breeding out of cows that have trouble calving naturally and Mr Hancock says bulls with wider shoulders will produce heifers with larger pelvic area, making them more likely to calve unassisted.
"Put that bull to your cows first," Mr Hancock advises.
South African Jan Bonsma, who developed the Bonsmara breed, published similar observations and took his notions to the United States, where a handful of universities took up the challenge, trialling in particular his system for linear measurement.
Mr Bonsma was not adverse to the latest technology, and was a pioneer of artificial breeding, which he used to good effect in helping to rebuild the German herd after World War Two.
With the passing of international aggression and the coming of modern agronomic thinking these old school methods were relegated to the basement book shelves.
However, a few open-minded breeders continue to progress the old ways using modern tools like meat tenderness probes and ultrasound to verify these traits.
Gerald Wyatt of Maryborough works with Mr Hancock to help teach other cattle producers the ways and wherewithal of this old type of thinking and he has helped organise Mr Bonsma's linear calculations into a computer program.
"However this is a natural science, not an exact one," he warns. "We focus on mother nature telling us what to look for but we are finding this approach verified in research trials."
The use of the Warner Bratzeler tenderness probe helps verify meat eating quality against cattle naturally selected for that trait.
Like rotational grazing is to the old dairy farmer who strip-grazed pasture, the methods endorsed by the Classic Livestock evaluation service have their roots in a long history of looking at cattle.
In bull selection there are six traits which matter in this regard beginning with a pronounced epididymis "the size of a walnut" on the end of the testicles to indicate fertility..
Blind teats on a bull should be placed off the testicles and closer to the sheath.
The old thinking says if those teats are off-sided then his daughters will have poor udder development.
"These traits allow us to look at a bull and when we walk out of the yard we know which is the best bull," says Mr Hancock.
The hair pattern on the back end, or escutcheon, should be spade-shaped with the "handle" a good 50mm and extending to the base of a cow's vulva. That sign indicates good quantity of milk in a beef breed. For dairy that "handle" might be 250mm wide.
"My old grandfather used to say, if a cow won't milk its escutcheon is not right," Mr Hancock recalls.
"When a calf was born he would lift its leg to look because they are born with that feature."
Hormonal traits - oestrogen levels in a cow or testosterone in a bull - can be identified by swirls of hair on the neck at the centre of the spine. The closer to the head the quicker a cow will cycle after calving.
Mr Wyatt learned of these old methods of cattle evaluation when he farmed in Tasmania, and started to learn the process through Peter Chilcott at North Motton via Ulverstone, Tas.
Mr Chilcott worked as a jackaroo for stud breeder Jack Brayden, Haden Herefords on Queensland's Darling Downs, and learned many of the assessment procedures from this master and Mr Wyatt took it upon himself to study from that man.
But Mr Chilcott was perhaps the most influential, being described as a most remarkable cattleman who had developed his own "Supergene" livestock evaluation service.
Mr Chilcott backed up his beef with results in paddock to plate competitions.
Like many special people on the spectrum he could be abrasive in his delivery, especially when advising clients to cull half their herd!
Mr Wyatt was eager to absorb the man's knowledge as he could see beyond the personality and learned all he could, in particular how concave or "flat" bone shapes pointed to cattle with potential for meat tenderness.
Mr Wyatt's partners in this approach have since gone on to prove this concept by scanning rib bones using ultrasound to depict a clear profile of the shape, and applying those metrics to a computer program.
Currently the quickest method is to physically assess cattle for the trait by getting livestock in the crush and having a feel, he advises.
For advocates of these natural ways they should be considered another tool in the box to help breeders get a feel for their cattle and by looking anew at phenotype they might gain greater understanding of genetics.
