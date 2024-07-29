Riverina bull sells for top price at Tamworth Shorthorn Spring Fling sale

The 35th annual Shorthorn Spring Fling sale was held at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange on Thursday with a Riverina stud selling the top lot.
The top-priced bull, Leeds Lightning Bolt T65, was exhibited by Gillian Leeds, Leeds Shorthorns, Jerilderie.
He was bought for $11,500 by online Bidders Owen and Helen Huggins, Woodpark Pastoral Co, Jerilderie.
The Huggins family had their eye on T65 for some time, initially looking to buy the bull at the National Shorthorn Sale at Dubbo before he was withdrawn.
"We'd seen him earlier and thought he was a standout in her draft," Mrs Huggins said.
By Royalla Undisputed N174 and out of Leeds Inglis Wallflower Q39, T65, a July-2022 drop at 750 kilograms, scanned 18 millimetres rump fat, 11mm rib, 121 square centimetre eye muscle area and the highest intramuscular fat scan of the draft at eight per cent.
The roan recorded expected progeny differences in the top 10pc for fat and the top 25pc for marbling.
T65's dam is a daughter of Outback Sprys Balance G266 which was another factor in Woodpark purchasing the bull.
"We've got two Sprys Balance bulls and we've been following that line," Mrs Huggins said.
"He just ticked all the boxes we were looking for."
The Huggins' usually have 300 cows in their commercial Shorthorn herd at Woodpark where they also have a Merino stud, Woodpark Merinos, on their 18,000 acre (7284-hectare) property.
For the last five years, they have put Wagyu bulls over their heifers with all progeny being sold.
"The Waygu-Shorthorn cross is very sought after," Mrs Huggins said.
She said the selling season had gone well so far for the operation.
"We've sold some surplus heifers and they went well. We're going to carry the steers on through to feedlot entry weight as we normally do," Mrs Huggins said.
Mrs Huggins estimated Woodpark first bought from Gillian Leeds in 1992 from the now-dispersed Broome Shorthorn stud.
She said being based in the same area was just one positive of buying from Leeds.
"We're in the same environment so you're not taking them out of another climate area," she said.
"Gillian's a great cattle breeder and we like to combine her bulls that work so well with our other sources of Shorthorn genetics."
Leeds Shorthorns also sold another Royalla Undisputed son, Leeds Lionel T23, to the Schwartz family, Eldon Park, Dorrigo, for $6000.
The April-2022 drop was out of Leeds Ida Delightful Q12 and weighed 864kg with 15 and 10mm over the rump and rib, 128sq cm EMA and 6pc IMF.
All up, eight of 33 bulls averaged $6688.
Elders Tamworth were the selling agents with Lincoln McKinlay the auctioneer.
StockLive provided the interface.
