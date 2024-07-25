The Land

Driver killed in Lawrence ferry accident, while man dead in Tamworth crash

July 25 2024 - 4:00pm
The Bluff Point Ferry on the Clarence River in northern NSW. Picture supplied by Transport for NSW.
The Bluff Point Ferry on the Clarence River in northern NSW. Picture supplied by Transport for NSW.

Emergency services responded to a pair of fatal incidents in country NSW on Thursday morning, after a truck driver was killed in an accident crossing the Clarence River and an elderly man died in a crash on a Tamworth street.

