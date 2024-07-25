Driver killed in Lawrence ferry accident, while man dead in Tamworth crash

Emergency services responded to a pair of fatal incidents in country NSW on Thursday morning, after a truck driver was killed in an accident crossing the Clarence River and an elderly man died in a crash on a Tamworth street.
Initial calls arrived around 10am on Thursday 25 July, after a truck is believed to have slipped while attempting to board the Bluff Point Ferry near Lawrence and entered the water.
Members of the public rescued the man from the truck and began CPR which was continued by paramedics, but could not save the man's life.
The driver is believed to be aged in his 50s.
The cable ferry was closed after the incident and boat traffic was also advised to avoid the area.
Police were making inquiries and SafeWork NSW was also notified.
Elsewhere, an elderly man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Tamworth.
Emergency services were called to Grant Street around 10.10am, but paramedics were unable to revive the man, aged in his 80s.
It's believed the driver suffered a medical episode before colliding with a parked car.
